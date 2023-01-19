Early work has kicked off on Singleton's $700 million bypass with major work set to start later this year.
Singleton's biggest infrastructure project, early works will include installation of fencing along the corridor, demolition of existing buildings and relocation of utilities as well as geotechnical investigations and surveys.
Tenders for the design and construct contract are expected to be awarded in mid-2023.
The bypass will include a full interchange with Putty Road and a new 600-metre-long bridge at the southern connection.
The project will also be designed to cater for a later upgrade to a dual carriageway where required to meet future traffic demands.
"The eight-kilometre project will ease congestion on one of the Hunter region's most notorious bottlenecks making the daily commute for motorists easier," NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway said.
"It will bypass five sets of traffic lights in Singleton's CBD and remove about 15,000 vehicles a day from the town centre."
The New England Highway carries about 26,000 vehicles, including more than 3,700 heavy vehicles, through the centre of Singleton each day.
"By reducing traffic passing through, particularly that heavy freight, motorists will reap the benefits of better traffic flow, travel times and safety through Singleton's town centre," Hunter MP Dan Repacholi said.
Major work is expected to start in late 2023 and it is due to open to traffic in late 2026, weather permitting.
The federal government has committed $560 million to the bypass and the NSW government $140 million.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.