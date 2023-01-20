Singleton's Seniors Festival guarantees to be colourful and creative with a diverse program of events that will paint a new picture of older people in the community - literally.
Creativity is the focus of the seniors festival as a range of community organisations come together to offer something for everyone including art workshops, aqua aerobics, University of the 3rd Age courses and an open day at Singleton Men's Shed.
Most activities are free.
Singleton seniors are also being encouraged to collect a free canvas from Singleton Library and create their own masterpiece inspired by the theme 'I appreciate the colour in my life'.
Singleton Mayor Sue Moore said the works would be unveiled in an extra special Artwork Exhibition and Luncheon at Singleton Library on Thursday, February 9.
"Whether you're a seasoned artist or have only ever dreamt of being hung in a gallery, this is your chance to be part of a genuine art exhibition," she said.
"All you have to do is collect your free canvas, let your creativity shine and return your completed work by Wednesday 1 February 2023."
Cr Moore said the Seniors Festival was a great demonstration that age was no barrier to trying new things and meeting new people.
The program kicks off on Friday, January 27 with the Festival of Small Halls at Mitchells Flat Hall, featuring live entertainment by Emily Lubitz and The Paul McKenna Band and dinner by the Lions Club of Singleton Lionesses.
"There's also a whole lot of other events for people to try, including getting involved with the team at Singleton Arts + Cultural Centre with a practical workshop on the process of creating abstract art and a talk on the truth-bending history of photography," Cr Moore said.
"People can try aqua aerobics, check out Singleton Men's Shed, learn more about Seniors Rights Service Singleton and explore the range of activities and courses run by the U3A Singleton.
"It's easy to join in - just head to council's website to see the full program and fill in your calendar."
