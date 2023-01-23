The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Valley/JPC and Greta/Branxton lead the all new T20 Coalfield Cup competition

Updated January 24 2023 - 9:46am, first published 9:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Valley/JPC vs Wine Country. Photo supplied.

Round Two of the all new Coalfields Cup T20 competition was played last weekend, with Valley/JPC, Creeks and Greta/Branxton all recording victories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.