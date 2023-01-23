In Pool B on the Friday night, Creeks kept their finals aspirations alive with a 140-run thumping of the Piranhas at Howe Park. In the second match of the tournament played under lights, Creeks posted a healthy 3-168 batting first, with Clint Harman their best with a constructive 60. He was well supported by Newcastle import Nathan Hudson (46) and Myles Cook (43). Luke Sweeney (1-46 off 4), Aaron Zechel (1-23 off 4) and Aaron Sweeney (1-20 off 3) took the wickets for the visitors. The Piranhas were skittled for an abysmal 28 in reply, with no batsmen reaching double figures. Dan Tracey (2-8 off 3), Nathan Stapleford (2-9 off 3), Hayden Edwards (2-5 off 4) and Jarrod Campbell (2-6 off 4) all took a brace of wickets each for Creeks.