Round Two of the all new Coalfields Cup T20 competition was played last weekend, with Valley/JPC, Creeks and Greta/Branxton all recording victories.
In Pool A, Valley/JPC jumped to the top of the ladder following a hard-fought 35-run victory over Wine Country at East End.
The visitors batted first and posted 5-154, with Daniel Storey returning to form with a swashbuckling 43 from just 15 deliveries. Kye Dann played a supporting role 40, with Archit Bele closing the innings in style with 14no. Luke Jeans and Wayne Harris both bowled tidy spells for the Wood Ducks with 2-21 off four overs apiece.
Wine Country got off to a great start in reply and looked capable of an upset, but the loss of key batsman Sam Peacock for 43 proved to be a major turning point, and they eventually ran out of overs to finish on 5-119. Matt Lightfoot (27), Mark O'Hara (19) and Jeans (12) were the other batsmen to make an impression. Dave Moorcroft was the pick of the Valley/JPC attack with 2-19 off 4.
The other scheduled Pool A match between Bellbird and Glendon at Carmichael Park was washed out.
In Pool B on the Friday night, Creeks kept their finals aspirations alive with a 140-run thumping of the Piranhas at Howe Park. In the second match of the tournament played under lights, Creeks posted a healthy 3-168 batting first, with Clint Harman their best with a constructive 60. He was well supported by Newcastle import Nathan Hudson (46) and Myles Cook (43). Luke Sweeney (1-46 off 4), Aaron Zechel (1-23 off 4) and Aaron Sweeney (1-20 off 3) took the wickets for the visitors. The Piranhas were skittled for an abysmal 28 in reply, with no batsmen reaching double figures. Dan Tracey (2-8 off 3), Nathan Stapleford (2-9 off 3), Hayden Edwards (2-5 off 4) and Jarrod Campbell (2-6 off 4) all took a brace of wickets each for Creeks.
In the other Pool B game, Greta/Branxton easily accounted for PCH by 78 runs at Howe Park on the Saturday. The Blues won the toss and made first use of the good conditions. They closed their twenty overs off at 5-140. Boundaries were hard to come by, with skipper Joey Butler (36), Brent Watson (34) and Tanveer Singh (20 retired hurt) making up the bulk of the runs. Matt Pearce was the best of the PCH attack with 2-29 off 4.
PCH got off to a flyer in reply, but they were eventually all out in the 16th over for 62. Opener Brad Cox was the only one to reach double figures with 31. Watson completed an excellent all-round performance for Greta/Branxton with 4-7 off 4, with Jace Lawson (2-17 off 4) and Will Regan (2-4 off 1.2) also bowling tidily.
There is still plenty to play for coming into the final round of pool matches this weekend, with three teams from each pool still a mathematical chance of reaching the finals, which will be played at Howe Park on Saturday 4th February.
Points Table
Coalfields Cup T20
P W L T D Points NRR
Pool A
Valley/JPC 2 2 - - - 12 1.93
Bellbird 2 1 - - 1 9 5.10
Glendon 2 - 1 - 1 3 -1.98
Wine Country 2 - 2 - - 0 -3.43
Pool B
Greta/Branxton 2 2 - - - 12 2.89
Creeks 2 1 1 - - 6 3.30
PCH 2 1 1 - - 6 -1.75
Piranhas 2 - 2 - - 0 -4.52
by Mark Bercini.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.