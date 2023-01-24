Twenty horses sell for over $1 million at the Magic Million 2023 yearling sales and they were all progeny of Hunter Valley stallions.
And one particular sire from the Hunter dominated the top priced lots at last month's Gold Coast event - Yarraman Park's I am Invincible.
Affectionately known as 'Vinnie' he sired nearly third or the lots selling for one million plus including the top priced lot 606 a colt (dam Anaheed (AUS)) offered by Segenhoe stud, Scone and bought for $2.7m by Tom Magnier, Coolmore stud, Jerrys Plains.
Coolmore sold the third top priced lot also a colt sired by Vinnie for $2.5m to Ciaron Maher Bloodstock.
Another I am Invincible filly offered by Yarraman Park, Scone sold for $2m to Tammy Rigney. Tammy Rigney also paid $1.2m for another Vinnie sired filly this time offered by Glenlogan Park.
Described as a brilliant sprinter by his owners Vinnie was sired by Group I winning sprinter and champion European sire Invincible Spirit (IRE), the sire of more than 60 stakes-winners.
From Cannarelle, a daughter of Golden Slipper winner and leading broodmare sire Canny Lad. From a tough and fast Australian female family featuring stakes-winners Mamzelle Pedrille, O'Lonhro, Madame Pedrille and M'Lady Pedrille.
Given his offspring's success his service fee in 2022 was $ 247,500 inc. GST.
Breaking up the Vinnie dominance in the top five prices was Widden Valley's lot 399 a filly sired by Zoustar and purchased by Yu Long Investments for $2.5m - the second top price at the sale.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
