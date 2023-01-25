Ambulance station for Branxton

When the New England Highway went through Branxton there was a sign that advised drivers that there was no hospital in the town just two cemeteries - so drive safely.
Branxton may now be bypassed but the fact remains there is no hospital only a police and fire station and of course the cemeteries.
With its growing population, in particular the Huntlee housing estate, Branxton is in need of more services so the announcement of funding for an ambulance station in the town will be welcomed.
Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said the new ambulance station is a big win for Branxton and the surrounding communities.
"The Liberal and Nationals Government are committed to ensuring locals continue to receive timely access to emergency care when and where they need it most," Mr Layzell said.
"The investment will create more jobs in the local area and provide a better working environment for our amazing paramedics who are giving their utmost to serve communities across our great state."
The site for the new ambulance station will be determined following further planning and consultation with key stakeholders including the community, Cessnock City Council and local emergency services personnel.
The new ambulance station will feature internal parking for emergency ambulance vehicles, vehicle wash facilities, staff parking, multipurpose spaces to support staff education and rest, logistics and storage spaces, an office area for administration as well as staff amenities.
In Branxton for the announcement Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the Branxton's new station forms part of a record $1.76 billion NSW Government investment which will transform NSW Ambulance services over the next four years with more than 2,000 extra staff, including 1,858 paramedics, and 30 new ambulance stations across NSW. Over 700 of these new positions will be in regional locations.
"Ambulance services are experiencing unprecedented demand across rural and regional NSW, and this new ambulance station for Branxton will keep us ahead of the curve," Mrs Taylor said.
While in the Upper Hunter Mrs Taylor visited Muswellbrook and Singleton hospitals talking to staff and taking a tour of the facilities.
At Singleton she was hugely impressed with maternity unit's birthing suite which was made possible by a multi-million dollar donation from the Bowman family.
Singleton is now regularly used by mothers throughout the Upper Hunter for childbirth.
She also toured the general ward where refurbishments of some of the rooms including the purchase of a new bed that can be expanded from single to double size in moments was a highlight.
The bed was donated to the hospital by the Singleton Cancer Appeal Committee.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.