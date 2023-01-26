It was fitting that as the Singleton Infantry School celebrates its 50 year that both the Citizen of the Year Mick McCardle and the Young Achiever of the Year Lachlan Fleming have a close relationship with the Australian Defence Force.
Mr McCardle is an army veteran and now a passionate member of the Broke community and Lachlan actively supports Singleton Legacy Group - the welfare charity that supports Australian Defence Force dependents left behind - within the Singleton Local Government Area.
In an emotional acceptance speech Mr McCardle spoke about the hardships his village of Broke had been through first drought, bushfires, then COVID and in July 2022 a devastating flood.
"The July flood was the worst experienced in the village for 70 years and even today some residents are still unable to access their homes - a situation we all hope will be resolved in six to 12 months," he said.
He described how the erosion holes were something people had never seen or had to tackle before.
Mr McCardle thanked everyone involved in the aftermath of the floods paying special thanks to the mining companies, Singleton Council, RFS and SES.
After founding the Broke Residents Community Association (BRCA) in 2019, as President Mr McCardle has advocated and worked in partnership with Council to make significant improvements to the village including the development of the Broke footpath and cycleway project, and changes to speed limits to improve road safety.
Mr McCardle enthusiastically coordinates a range of community events including the monthly Broke markets, Winterfest and Christmas with the Neighbours. As an Army veteran, Mick partners with the Broke RFS to organize the Broke Anzac Day Memorial Service and Remembrance Day.
Lachlan completed Year 11 in 2022 and is now working for Glencore as a first year apprentice plant mechanic at the Mt Owen/Glendell Complex.
He thanked his family for their wonderful support. He also thanked the 2022 Young Achiever Liam Bryne whom he conducts a friendly competition with over who can raise the most funds for Legacy.
"Legacy turns 100 this year so I call on everyone to make 2023 a very special year for Legacy," he said.
Lachlan sets himself a fundraising goal each year, consulting with the Singleton Legacy Group for ways in which his concerted efforts will have the greatest outcome.
He plans and structures his spare time after school and work commitments as a Learn to Swim instructor and lifeguard at the Singleton Gym + Swim to raise funds for Legacy, collecting donations and selling merchandise both at school and within the local community.
He has previously been presented with a "Certificate of Recognition" from Legacy for his ongoing fundraising efforts.
Lachlan is also an accomplished sportsman, excelling in swimming, football and is an active member of Singleton Park Run and the Singleton Triathlon Club.
There were 16 new citizens welcomed at the Australia Day ceremony conducted by Mayor Sue Moore.
Guest speaker this year was Emma Beckett a former resident who now works as a researcher, academic and educator at the University of Newcastle.
Her special research areas are food and nutrition but she told the attendees she is most proud of being the voice of a cartoon kangaroo that educates children about science on the ABC.
A former student of Kirkton Public School and dux of Singleton High School Emma praised her public school education for making her curious and good at research talking she said came naturally as she was a member of a big family.
Advising people to undertake four challenges in 2023 - eat one extra fruit or vegetable a day, try some new food, try some culturally diverse food with people from those cultures and try Indigenous foods.
"Food is something everyone eats so it is food that connects us all," she said.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.