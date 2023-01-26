The Singleton Argus
Broke's Mick McCardle named Singleton's Citizen of the Year with Lachlan Fleming the Young Achiever of the Year

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated February 1 2023 - 11:14am, first published January 26 2023 - 12:33pm
It was fitting that as the Singleton Infantry School celebrates its 50 year that both the Citizen of the Year Mick McCardle and the Young Achiever of the Year Lachlan Fleming have a close relationship with the Australian Defence Force.

