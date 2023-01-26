In a mounting dispute involving compulsory land acquisition for the construction of the Singleton bypass, three landholders say they are now prepared to block access to their properties.
Surveyors arrived in Singleton on Monday to undertake work on the properties but so far access has been denied.
One of the landholders Bec Hatch said they wanted Transport for NSW to wait until the mediation process is completed.
"We have all agreed to participate in mediation and once that is finalised the surveyors or whomever can access our properties. They can come on the very next day.
"Our understanding is mediation is only a few weeks away - so why can't they wait."
The major sticking point for the landholders the Hatches, Chris McNamara and Maurice Butler is the money being offered by the department for their prime agricultural holdings.
All the landholders say they have been offered hundreds of thousands of dollars below the market value.
"All we want is a fair and just price for our farms," said Mrs Hatch.
However according to Transport for NSW the properties have already been compulsory acquired, therefore ownership has changed, and they only dispute is the price the landholders will be paid for those properties.
In a statement from Transport for NSW they said the landholders in question have been aware since 2016 that their properties would be acquired and Transport for NSW has completed acquisition of these three properties in accordance with the Land Acquisition (Just Terms Compensation) Act 1991.
"Legally the landowners' rights have now reverted from a right to ownership to right to compensation following Transport for NSW's payment into a trust account.
"Transport for NSW advised their legal representatives on 5 December 2022 that, as the advance payment has been made, their entitlement to remain in occupation of the land has ceased.
"Transport for NSW requires access to the corridor, including these three properties, to enable investigations and early work to be completed for the Singleton Bypass project. Delay in the completion of these investigations and early work has potential to delay and increase the cost of the Singleton Bypass project.
"Transport for NSW advised the legal representative for the relevant parties on 19 December 2022 that entry to the land for site survey and geotechnical investigations would be carried out from Monday 9 January 2023 and requested they contact Transport for NSW if they had concerns regarding this entry.
"The legal representative was also contacted in early January to advise of Transport for NSW's intention to access the properties for investigations.
"Representatives from Transport for NSW then reached out to the relevant parties to co-ordinate safe access to progress investigations for the delivery of the Singleton Bypass.
"These parties have referred the compensation entitlement of the acquired properties to the Land and Environment Court for determination. An initial hearing date has been advised for late February 2023 and is only an initial step in matters that have been referred to the court. The final outcome could take many months to resolve.
"It is the preference of Transport for NSW to work with the relevant parties to gain access to the acquired land.
Singleton Council is also yet to reach agreement on the sale of its depot on Waterworks Lane.
Council is waiting a determination by the Valuer General for Council property impacted by the Singleton Bypass project.
At Council's November meeting the offer from Transport for NSW was rejected. It was also decided Council would seek consultation with NSW government representatives.
