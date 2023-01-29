Motorists will soon have more real-time traffic information at their fingertips with the NSW government adding more local roads to Live Traffic NSW - including in the Hunter.
The Singleton, Muswellbrook and Newcastle local government areas have been included in a list of locations where councils will apply training to deliver real-time road information on the platform from February 23.
Thirteen other council areas, largely in the state's west, introduced improved Live Traffic NSW service from last week.
"We have fast-tracked the onboarding of councils who have been severely impacted by the recent flooding events, which is a major win for those travelling in and out of flood-impacted areas in NSW," Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway said.
"This means councils like Bourke, Dubbo and Forbes will be able to upload road closure and incident information to Live Traffic NSW in real time, which feeds data into third party apps like Google Maps, Waze and Tom Tom.
"We know Live Traffic NSW is vital during emergency events. When major flooding started late last year, sessions on Live Traffic NSW increased up to ten-fold, so getting more accurate data for all of our roads in the one place is a big win for travellers.
"In October, we added the first 22 councils to the platform and a further three in December. These councils have since communicated almost 5500 road incident updates."
