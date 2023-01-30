The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Big weekend of cricket with Coalfield Cup T20 finals on Saturday and second grade finals Friday night at Howe Park

Updated January 30 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The final round of the all new Coalfields Cup T20 competition was played last weekend, with Valley/JPC, Creeks, Greta/Branxton and Bellbird left to fight in our for the inaugural trophy. A massive day of cricket will take place at Singleton's Howe Park this Saturday, where both semi-finals will be played, and the final under lights in what should be an entertaining day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.