The final round of the all new Coalfields Cup T20 competition was played last weekend, with Valley/JPC, Creeks, Greta/Branxton and Bellbird left to fight in our for the inaugural trophy. A massive day of cricket will take place at Singleton's Howe Park this Saturday, where both semi-finals will be played, and the final under lights in what should be an entertaining day.
With every team still a mathematical chance of making the semi-finals heading into the final round, Glendon and Wine Country kicked off proceedings at Howe Park on the Friday night. Glendon proved too strong for Wine Country by 75 runs. Batting first, Glendon compiled 9-140 from their twenty overs, with Kyle Bailey (39), Tom Stacy (31no) and Cael Smith (29) providing the bulk of the runs, while for Wine Country veteran Brendan Briedenhann (3-23 off 4) and Wayne Harris (2-34 off 4) bowled tidy spells.
The Wood Ducks capitulated to be all out for just 65 in reply, with club president Mark O'Hara (33) and Matt Lightfood (11) the only pair to reach double figures. Smith returned to the Glendon club in style with 6-9 off 3.4, proving a handful under the Howe Park lights, with Scott Griffiths chipping in with 2-15 off 3.
In the other Pool A match, Valley/JPC remained undefeated following their nail-biting five-run victory over Bellbird at Howe Park on the Saturday. The home side managed 9-130 batting first, with Brendan Nichols (38), Kye Dann (28) and Jacob Carey (20) keeping things ticking over. Joey Barber (3-28 off 4), Zac Kronholm (3-16 off 4) and Shannon Attewell (2-16 off 4) were the wicket takers for Bellbird. Although down on a few troops, Bellbird went within a whisker of causing an upset over the Singleton heavyweights. They needed 19 to win off the final over, and when Pete Brennan cleared the fence off the first delivery an unlikely win was in sight. They scored a further seven runs from the final five deliveries to close the match at 3-125. Brennan remained unbeaten on 67 from just 38 balls, with Elliot Gyler playing a supporting role 36. Luke Dempster (1-13 off 4), Archit Bele (1-29 off 4) and Liam Storey (1-29 off 4) took wickets for Valley/JPC to ensure they completed the preliminary rounds of the competition undefeated and finish top of the Pool A table.
In Pool B Greta/Branxton also completed the preliminary rounds undefeated following its 60-run win over Creeks at Miller Park. The Blues posted a healthy 6-170 batting first, with Darren Thomson (44 ret), Brent Watson (40), Patrick Andrews (31no) and Reuben Andrews (17) the main contributors. Creeks were best served by new-ballers Dan Tracey (2-11 off 4) and Nathan Stapleford (2-34 off 4). Creeks were all out in the penultimate over of the game for 110, with skipper Blake Cook (23), Stapleford (19), Jarrod Campbell (18) and Steve Unicomb (14) all making starts. Watson (2-14 off 4) and Thomson (2-17 off 3) completed excellent all-round performances for Greta/Branxton, with Will Regan (2-7 off 3) also chipping in with a couple of wickets.
The Piranhas did Creeks a massive favour by upsetting PCH at East End to put them out of the semi-final race. The Piranhas were sent in to bat first, and they improved considerably on their previous batting performances by posting a competitive 9-141. The return of former skipper from a well-earned holiday on the Gold Coast added some much needed starch, and as expected led the way with a quick-fire 45. He was well supported by Jacob Harvey (28), Fletcher Sharpe (19) and James Collins (15). Barton Jones (2-37 off 4), skipper Dan Oldknow (2-23 off 4) and Hugh Smith (2-17 off 4) took a brace of wickets each for PCH.
Needing just to win to reach the semi-finals, PCH finished the match on 8-108, with Oldknow their best with the willow, notching 28. Plenty of other batsmen made starts without pushing on, with Evan Moss (16) and Matt Pearce (13) the other main contributors. Ben Read (2-8 off 4) and Aaron Sweeney (2-21 off 4) bowled tidy spells for the Piranhas in what was a confidence boosting win.
Final Standings
Coalfields Cup T20
P W L T D Points NRR
Pool A
Valley/JPC 3 3 - - - 18 1.34
Bellbird 3 1 1 - 1 9 2.43
Glendon 3 1 1 - 1 9 1.17
Wine Country 3 - 3 - - 0 -3.53
Pool B
Greta/Branxton 3 3 - - - 18 2.96
Creeks 3 1 2 - - 6 1.20
PCH 3 1 2 - - 6 -1.72
Piranhas 3 1 2 - - 6 -2.40
Semi Final Fixtures - Howe Park, Singleton Saturday 4/2/23
Semi-Final 1 (1:00pm)
Valley/JPC (Winner Pool A) vs Creeks (R-Up Pool B)
Semi-Final 2 (4:00pm)
Greta/Branxton (Winner Pool B) vs Bellbird (R-Up Pool A)
Final (7:00pm)
Winner (S/F 1) vs Winner (S/F 2)
by Mark Bercini
