In the other Pool A match, Valley/JPC remained undefeated following their nail-biting five-run victory over Bellbird at Howe Park on the Saturday. The home side managed 9-130 batting first, with Brendan Nichols (38), Kye Dann (28) and Jacob Carey (20) keeping things ticking over. Joey Barber (3-28 off 4), Zac Kronholm (3-16 off 4) and Shannon Attewell (2-16 off 4) were the wicket takers for Bellbird. Although down on a few troops, Bellbird went within a whisker of causing an upset over the Singleton heavyweights. They needed 19 to win off the final over, and when Pete Brennan cleared the fence off the first delivery an unlikely win was in sight. They scored a further seven runs from the final five deliveries to close the match at 3-125. Brennan remained unbeaten on 67 from just 38 balls, with Elliot Gyler playing a supporting role 36. Luke Dempster (1-13 off 4), Archit Bele (1-29 off 4) and Liam Storey (1-29 off 4) took wickets for Valley/JPC to ensure they completed the preliminary rounds of the competition undefeated and finish top of the Pool A table.