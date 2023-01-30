The Singleton Argus
Contract grape harvesting business grateful to find two overseas trained operators who are now working in the Hunter as vintage gets underway

Updated January 30 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 3:18pm
Just as the 2023 Hunter vintage got underway in Pokolbin and Broke the long dry spell was broken with a downpour and plenty of lightening and the heaviest rainfall recorded this year on Sunday night.

