Just as the 2023 Hunter vintage got underway in Pokolbin and Broke the long dry spell was broken with a downpour and plenty of lightening and the heaviest rainfall recorded this year on Sunday night.
Wine producers had been looking for some rain with a particularly dry period from late spring into summer across the Hunter.
But as if often the case the rain arrived just as harvest was getting into full swing. Still in comparison to what the district has been through from the drought and bushfires of 2019-20 vintage and the devastating floods in Broke in July 2022 the current vintage is shaping up to be relatively smooth.
Adding to the weather woes finding staff for both on-farm work and in the hospitality sector has also been extremely challenging.
Mudgee and Upper Hunter Valley based contract grape harvesting business, United Contract Services, who maintain vineyards across these regions put the call out on their social media pages and through employment websites in September 2022 advertising for harvest operators for the impending 2023 vintage season.
Without enough local interest or more importantly, the specific skills to fulfil the positions, the power of social media revealed two operators, Micael Santos Almeida and Theo Frew, who have travelled from France and New Zealand respectively to keep up with this demand.
Arriving in Australia early January, they have been straight to work completing critical harvester maintenance in anticipation for the mid-January start to the Vintage in the Lower Hunter regions of Broke and Pokolbin.
Proficiently trained in everything you would ever need to know about the French made Pellenc Selectiv Process Harvester, Micael also comes with the experience of working in Bordeaux, one of the most famous wine producing regions in the world. In Bordeaux, Micael works for a company who owns and operates 45 Pellenc harvesters servicing the extensive regions of France.
Leaving France in the middle of winter, Micael has quickly acclimatised to the Australian heat, and language, even if both have been hard to overcome at times. Theo, who hails from Raetihi on the North Island of New Zealand, has grown up on farms and has operated tractors since he could walk. Having moved into the viticulture industry in the last few years and having the ability to drive heavy vehicles suitable to transport grapes, he has been a welcomed asset to the company also.
United Contract Services Managing Director, Kurt Hamilton, said he was grateful to Micael and Theo working for the business.
"It would not have been an easy decision to travel all the way over to Australia to work for a company in the industries critical period, not knowing the vineyards yet, the people, or for Micael, the language, all to help the Australian wine industry maintain their stellar reputation for quality wine production," he said.
"Starting this year's vintage in Broke, the regions viticulturists are pleasantly surprised with the quality of the grapes despite the previous stages of the season being jeopardised by the weather so dramatically. Vineyards in the region were unable to be accessed adequately during the spray season throughout the year as it has been so wet.
"With vineyards such as Margans Family Wines and Winmark already starting their harvests, the Upper Hunter will be next with Hollydene Estate Wines and Small forest starting next week. The 2023 vintage is set to become one for the history books."
