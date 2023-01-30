Leaving France in the middle of winter, Micael has quickly acclimatised to the Australian heat, and language, even if both have been hard to overcome at times. Theo, who hails from Raetihi on the North Island of New Zealand, has grown up on farms and has operated tractors since he could walk. Having moved into the viticulture industry in the last few years and having the ability to drive heavy vehicles suitable to transport grapes, he has been a welcomed asset to the company also.

