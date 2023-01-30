Maurice Butler has become accustomed to the sunflowers he grows on his property being taken but on Sunday night a protest sign he had erected on his front fence also went missing.
His farm at Whittingham has been compulsory acquired by Transport for NSW to allow for the construction of the Singleton bypass.
But Mr Butler and several other landholders are battling the department for what they describe as fair compensation for their farms - 'like for like' where they receive a valuation that will enable them to relocate to similar properties.
The landholders including Chris McNamara and Bec Hatch say the prices being offered by the department are hundreds of thousands of dollars below market value and in Mr Butler's case he will be forced to leave his home.
Despite the theft of the signs the landholders quickly remade so new ones which they hope will not be taken down.
"The signs are the only way we can protest," said Bec Hatch.
"We are fighting now for the next group of people whose properties will be compulsory acquired so they don't have to go through the years battling for just compensation.
"Sadly its too late for us but we want the NSW legislation changed so people are treated fairly when their lives and livelihoods are turned upside down for an infrastructure project."
Supporting the landholders push for better compensation and a change in legislation is Labor candidate for the seat of Upper Hunter Peree Watson who spoke to the group again on Monday.
"The Coalition government should not be treating these people in this manner - simply pay them an agreed market value based on a 'like for like' property assessment," she said.
