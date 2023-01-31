An innovative, fee-free program to open the portal into the digital world and support Singleton businesses to attract new customers, improve website and online marketing or digital systems in real life is now open for expressions of interest.
Developed in partnership by Singleton Council and Business Singleton (formerly Singleton Business Chamber), Switch Up Your Business is a response to changing consumer habits as a result of COVID that saw online spending in Singleton increase by 75 per cent in the past two years from $12 million in January 2019 to $21 million in November 2022.
The program is designed for businesses that:
* don't have a website or need to improve how their website is found by customers
* aren't sure if their existing social media is hitting the mark
* are interested in finding digital solutions to work smarter and save time
* would like to sell products and services online
* want to drive customer loyalty by better engaging with your customers online.
Participating businesses will work with a business specialist who will provide a digital roadmap report and develop a unique plan to better connect with customers. Businesses can then apply for funding for their "lighthouse" project recommendation to get underway.
Switch Up Your Business is funded by the NSW Government under Resources For Regions Round Eight and is open to all businesses in the Singleton local government area.
Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said Resources for Regions has been successful, with Rounds one through to nine delivering 49 projects to Singleton worth more than $60 million to mining communities since 2012.
"Mining plays a very important part in the NSW economy, supporting tens of thousands of jobs across the state and it will continue to play a role in the Upper Hunter for years to come," Mr Layzell said.
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is committed to supporting regional mining towns that supply our state with these precious resources, and I am pleased to see Singleton Council putting forward these projects which will support the ongoing prosperity of the local our community."
Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said this was a tangible program to support businesses both online and their bricks-and-mortar premises.
"Research shows that customers expect businesses to have an online presence, even if they intend to visit in real life," she said.
"A recent report by Deloitte stated that nearly half of all purchases start online, after hours, with customers researching what they plan to buy.
"We understand it can be daunting for business people who are already busy providing goods and services as well as dealing with the administration that goes with running a business.
"This program is the simple and easy answer to how to get started or build on what you already have."
Places are limited. For more information or to register your expression of interest, visit Switch Up Your Business Program | Singleton Council (nsw.gov.au)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.