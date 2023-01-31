The Singleton Argus
With a massive local growth in online spending Singleton Council and Business Singleton want to assist businesses in accessing this digital market place

Jelinda Milgate, Singleton Council's Industry Development Officer and Danny Eather, President Business Singleton with local business owners Natasha Nester from Talks Communication and Jenny Seale from the Yoga Shed. Photo supplied.

An innovative, fee-free program to open the portal into the digital world and support Singleton businesses to attract new customers, improve website and online marketing or digital systems in real life is now open for expressions of interest.

