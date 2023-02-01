This year the organisers will restrict departure times in an effort to make it a more enjoyable event for all. The 100km course riders will start their ride between 7am and 7:30. The 60km course riders will start their ride between 7:30 and 8am. The 45km course riders will start their ride between 8am and 8:30. The 27km course riders will start their ride between 8:30 and 9am.