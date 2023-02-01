The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Registrations have now opened for the annual Charity Mailrun bike ride through the agricultural districts of Singleton with monies raised from the event funding the work of Singleton Family Support

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated February 8 2023 - 8:48am, first published 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the popular Mailrun Charity Bike Ride and online registration are now open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.