This year marks the 10th anniversary of the popular Mailrun Charity Bike Ride and online registration are now open.
The event to be held on Sunday, April 16 provides riders with the opportunity to cycle through the agricultural heartland of Singleton.
These scenic routes were inspired by the ride's original organiser Ken Dreaper's childhood experience of delivering mail with his father.
From 1958 to 1967 Ken's father had the Mailrun contract in the Scotts Flat, Glendon, Mitchells Flat, Glendonbrook and Westbrook area. He would travel this route six days a week in his Holden car and as a kid Ken would wake early on a Saturday morning and during the school holidays to accompany him.
In a change in format this year the organisers have changed the start/finish area to St Catherine's Catholic School, Combo Lane, just next door to the old start/finish area.
There are also 27km, 45km and 60km routes. The 100km route has not change. Maps for each of them can be found on the website. www.mailrun.org
This year the organisers will restrict departure times in an effort to make it a more enjoyable event for all. The 100km course riders will start their ride between 7am and 7:30. The 60km course riders will start their ride between 7:30 and 8am. The 45km course riders will start their ride between 8am and 8:30. The 27km course riders will start their ride between 8:30 and 9am.
Food, water and toilet stops will be provided at two points along the course. Glendonbrook and Glendon Halls will be the rest stops.
All entrants will receive a free lunch and drink at the finish area and free entry into the pool at the Singleton Gym & Swim.
Entry Fees:
27km - $30 early entry and $35 on the day
45km - $50 early entry and $55 on the day
60km - $70 early entry and $75 on the day
100km - $85 early entry and $90 on the day
All proceeds of the event goes to Singleton Family Support.
Singleton Family Support Scheme (SFSS) is a not for profit charitable organisation that has supported families in the Singleton local government area for over 30 years.
SFSS aims to work with families to empower them to make decisions that keep their family unit safe and well. Their vision is for a strong community where children thrive.
Many families in Singleton are affected by family violence, homelessness, child protection concerns, relationship breakdown and mental health issues. Through a variety of services SFSS can offer assistance with these difficult and complex issues. Supporting this event you can assist SFSS to provide essential services to the community so that all families can receive the support they need in stressful times. Your contribution will directly assist the service to provide parenting education programs, play programs to assist children with identified emotional needs.
SFSS would like to thank their supporters that includes the numerous volunteers that help each year put on a successful event. Rotary Singleton on Hunter donates our BBQ, Kevin Martin Signs who creates all the directional signs out on the course, CREST who provides our communications, Madcat Marketing who helps with all our marketing for the event, The Bikesmith & Espresso Bar in Maitland, Cole Air Services and Singleton Swim and Gym.
"We have had many sponsors over the 10 years including: Thiess, Stibbard Homes, AC Whalan, Quarry Mining, Pirtek, J & S Engineering, Singleton McDonalds, Total Fire, Bailey, Dukes Restaurant and Bar, Taste of the Country, said Diana Deaves, Project Officer, SFSS.
.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
