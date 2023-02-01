Cattle in endemic areas generally develop immunity to the parasite early in life, although clinical cases may be seen in young calves from around 6 weeks to 6 months of age. In non-endemic regions, or in cattle brought into endemic regions, disease is usually seen 6-12 weeks after exposure to infected ticks. Bought in heavily pregnant cows and heifers are often most severely affected, and the introduction of these classes of cattle should be avoided.