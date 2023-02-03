Singleton Hospital's first nurse practitioner

Nursing is Greg Bourke's chosen career but it's what nurses can do within the health system that has been his driving passion for 25 years.
Across a variety positions both throughout Australia and in the UK including many years working in ICU Greg has honed his nursing skills with the one aim to help his patients, their families and create a nurturing but also a progressive health system.
This quest to ensure the best patient care and outcomes has meant he attained a Masters in Nursing and with 5000 hours of skilled nursing is now working at the Singleton Hospital as the facility's first ever nurse practitioner.
He began work in Singleton in December 2022 and says he has loved every minute in his new role working alongside the on call local doctors and the nursing staff.
"I have simply loved the work and coming to a regional centre like Singleton, it reminds me of my life growing up on a dairyfarm near Shepparton in Victoria," he said.
"That sense of a close community and the importance of the local hospital.
"I might be the first nurse practitioner in Singleton but I hope this role becomes part and parcel of our health care system, not just for the patients, but also for providing skilled nurses with new career pathways."
What exactly is a nurse practitioner?
A nurse practitioner (NP) is a registered nurse who has trained and educated to perform at an advanced nursing level and is endorsed by the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia to work to a higher level of independent and autonomous practice as a registered nurse.
They can prescribe and order diagnostic tests.
Greg described his role as improving access to healthcare in a cost-effective manner.
"We work collaboratively and autonomously is how I describe my work," he said.
He comes from a family dominated by nurses, his mother Betty Bourke was a registered nurse, and so are three sisters and a sister-in-law is an enrolled nurse.
Caring was part and parcel of Greg's life growing up as his youngest sister Bridget, had Cerebral Palsy.
But before starting his nursing training he began a computer science degree - still uncompleted as he left uni and trained first as an enrolled nurse and finished his RN training at the Queensland University of Technology.
His training coupled with the demand for nurses has seen Greg work at 30 hospitals all the while learning new skills and working across different fields from emergency, organ donations, Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) and paediatrics.
Married to Kathy, a physiotherapist, they have four children and are now true Novacastrians.
"Nurse practitioners play a big role in the United States health system and the Hunter New England Health District has the largest number of NPs in NSW, " he said.
"Nurses are the largest workforce in health so having this role can make a real difference. Given the doctor shortages in rural and regional areas - we can work alongside the on-call doctors and support them improving the flow of care through the emergency department."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
