Down 26-nil at halftime the Great Northern Tigers U18s didn't score their first try until early in the second half but went onto win 30-26

By Geoff Newling
Updated February 6 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 10:50am
GREATER Northern Tiger Under 18's staged one of the great comebacks to win their first round Laurie Daley Cup clash 30-26 against North Coast Bulldogs at Geoff King Motors Oval, Coffs Harbour.

