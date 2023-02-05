GREATER Northern Tiger Under 18's staged one of the great comebacks to win their first round Laurie Daley Cup clash 30-26 against North Coast Bulldogs at Geoff King Motors Oval, Coffs Harbour.
Down 26-nil at halftime the Tigers didn't score their first try until early in the second half.
Then they rushed four more in the next 20 minutes before overcoming a couple of dodgy late decisions to celebrate a famous win.
Scone halfback Caleb Dowell was one of the stars his two tries igniting the Tigers.
Kaleb Hope, Keandre Johnson-Vale also crossed before Scone backrower, Dylan Keane, rushed through a hole to score the matchwinner a few minutes from fulltime.
It was a pulsating period, the Tigers completing sets with vigour, a stark contrast to a first half littered with errors.
Tigers coach Darryl Rando was amazed and delighted by the comeback but disappointed with the defence from his side.
"It was woeful," Darryl Rando said.
"Woeful and soft. We can't turn up like that next week against Newcastle (at Aberdeen).
"Our defence was very ordinary in the first half but then we played some good footie. We made two line breaks in the first couple of minutes and thought it might have been too easy."
He is hoping his side came through the clash with no injuries and will monitor a few players such as John O'Leary, Brayden Allen and Dylan Keane.
GREATER NORTHERN TIGER 18s 30 (Callum Dowell 2, Keandre Johnson-Vale, Kaleb Hope, Dylan Keane tries, Kaleb Hope 3, Dylan Keane 2gls) d NORTH COAST BULLDOGS 26.
