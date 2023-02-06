After a brief interval, and with a picturesque sunset in the distance, Valley/JPC won the all-important toss for the final, and they elected to bat. They got off to a bit of a flyer with Jeetarwal timing the ball beautifully at the top of the order with 30. Greta/Branxton then gained the upper hand with some tight bowling in the middle part of the innings, taking wickets at regular intervals. The Valley/JPC tail wagged a little, and they scrambled to be all out on the final ball of the innings for 111. Givney (12), Storey (11) Hayden Moorcroft were the other batsmen to reach double figures. Casey (3-17 off 4) and Andrews (3-20 off 4) were the pick of the Greta/Branxton attack, with Connor Thomson (2-11 off 4) also bowling tidily.