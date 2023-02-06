The Singleton Argus
By Mark Bercini
Updated February 7 2023 - 10:40am, first published 9:09am
Winners of the inaugural Coalfield Cup T20 competition Valley/JPC. Photo Mark Bercini.

Singleton heavyweights Valley/JPC became the inaugural Coalfields Cup T20 champions when they outclassed Greta/Branxton by 29 runs in the final played under lights at Singleton's Howe Park last Saturday night.

