Singleton heavyweights Valley/JPC became the inaugural Coalfields Cup T20 champions when they outclassed Greta/Branxton by 29 runs in the final played under lights at Singleton's Howe Park last Saturday night.
Valley/JPC kicked off proceedings with a comfortable seven-wicket semi-final victory over Singleton arch-rivals Creeks. Chasing 90 for victory, Valley/JPC reached the modest target comfortably in the 16th over after losing three wickets. They recovered from 2-0 in the first over, with Shane Givney (43no) and co-tournament organiser Daniel Storey (20no) ensuring them a spot in the final. Mewa Jeetarwal also ticked things along nicely with 23 at the top of the order. Creeks were best served by Dan Tracey (2-20 off 4) who was on a hat-trick in his first over. Creeks' total of 89 earlier in the day saw Steve Unicomb (35) and Clint Harman (14) make runs, while for Valley/JPC Tristan Muir (4-10 off 3) and Liam Storey (2-27 off 4) kept a lid on things.
In the other semi-final commencing at 4:00pm, an all-Cessnock fixture saw Greta/Branxton overcome a gallant Bellbird by sixteen runs. Batting first, Greta/Branxton compiled 6-139 from their twenty overs. The Blues were best served by Mark Bercini (43), Brent Watson (36no) and Mitch Casey (16no). Bellbird's wickets were evenly shared between Scott Miller (2-21 off 4), Joey Barber (2-26 off 4) and Jason Orr (2-21 off 3).
Bellbird's top order struggled for timing early on in reply, but club secretary Ben Fairlie got the Tigers back in the hunt with a productive 28 in the middle part of the run-chase. They were eventually all out on the final ball of the match for 123. Orr (20), Joey Main (17) and Nic Siers (12) were the other batsmen to make starts. Watson completed a fine all-round match for the Blues with 3-21 off 4, with Patrick Andrews (3-20 off 4) and Alex Walkling (3-29 off 4) also supporting with a treble of wickets each.
After a brief interval, and with a picturesque sunset in the distance, Valley/JPC won the all-important toss for the final, and they elected to bat. They got off to a bit of a flyer with Jeetarwal timing the ball beautifully at the top of the order with 30. Greta/Branxton then gained the upper hand with some tight bowling in the middle part of the innings, taking wickets at regular intervals. The Valley/JPC tail wagged a little, and they scrambled to be all out on the final ball of the innings for 111. Givney (12), Storey (11) Hayden Moorcroft were the other batsmen to reach double figures. Casey (3-17 off 4) and Andrews (3-20 off 4) were the pick of the Greta/Branxton attack, with Connor Thomson (2-11 off 4) also bowling tidily.
The Blues struggled for any sort of momentum in reply due to some great line and length bowling from the Valley/JPC attack. The long growing tradition of the team batting second at Howe Park under lights yet to win a game continued, with Greta/Branxton all out in the penultimate over of the match for 82. Watson (20) and Dagg (15) fought hard to keep the Blues in the contest, but the Valley/JPC seamers Moorcroft (4-7 off 4) and Muir (3-20 off 4) proved too difficult to handle in the end.
The inaugural tournament proved a great success, and will no doubt be played again around the same time period next year.
The Coalfields Cup forty over competition resumes this weekend, with three rounds to play before the semi-finals.
Competition front-runners Valley JPC can consolidate their commanding lead when they tackle the Piranhas, Bellbird take on Greta/Branxton in a match that could well decide top three final standings, Wine Country will be looking to keep their premiership hopes alive when they take on Glendon, while Creeks will be looking to jump into the top four when they take on PCH.
Points Table
Coalfields Cup
P W L T D Points NRR
Valley/JPC 11 7 2 - 2 48 1.42
Greta/Branxton 11 5 3 - 3 39 0.90
PCH 11 5 3 - 3 39 0.26
Bellbird 11 5 4 - 2 36 0.21
Creeks 11 4 4 1 2 34 -0.27
Wine Country 11 4 4 - 3 33 -0.02
Piranhas 11 2 6 - 3 21 -1.26
Glendon 11 1 7 1 2 16 -1.07
