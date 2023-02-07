The home of the Gum Ball music festival at Belford 'Dashville' is set for an upgrade to improve disability access for patrons.
Dashville's owners were successful in their application to the NSW Government's Regional Events Accelerator Fund, receiving funding support to assist in increasing inclusivity and accessibility for patrons at the event.
The festival will be providing free accessible public transport options, as well as a wheelchair viewing podium, handrails and access ramps and a dedicated arterial pathway throughout the venue connecting facilities and service areas.
Festival Founder and Director Magpie Johnston said "It feels like such a tip of the cap to all our hard efforts. Not just in getting through the last couple years, but in the grass roots establishment of The Gum Ball festival since it started way back in 2005.
"We've come a long way since our humble beginnings. We started this festival because we wanted more live music in our community, it was a real fight back then and to see where it's come to is a bit surreal. To achieve this support at such a pivotal time post-covid, it really means a lot.
"Having the ability to fund improvements in accessibility at the venue is a major boost for our long-term mission. The Gum Ball has always been about inclusiveness, so we're stoked to be able to continue moving in the right direction, providing a more approachable outdoor space for all music lovers."
This week Gum Ball announced its final 15 acts for this year's festival, including the exciting addition of one of Australia's greatest rock acts Baby Animals.
It's a bumper line up, complete with 39 live performances across three days for the 18th edition of the prestigious bushland festival, which is held at Dashville at Lower Belford, over the last weekend of the April school holidays, 21-23rd April 2023.
Joining the final acts announcement will be Suzi Demarchi and her incredible rock band the Baby Animals is the original founding member of arguably Australia's greatest band ever, The Skyhooks, please welcome Bob 'Bongo' Starkie and his incredible Skyhooks Show.
