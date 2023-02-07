The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Final acts named for The Gum Ball Music festival plus good news on the upgrade to the venue

Updated February 7 2023 - 9:29pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The home of the Gum Ball music festival at Belford 'Dashville' is set for an upgrade to improve disability access for patrons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.