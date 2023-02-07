The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News
Nsw Election

Tony Lonergan to run again as The Greens candidate in the seat of Upper Hunter in March

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated February 8 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Lonergan will contest the seat again for The Greens the March state election. Photo supplied.

The NSW Greens have announced Tony Lonergan as their Upper Hunter candidate for the March state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.