The NSW Greens have announced Tony Lonergan as their Upper Hunter candidate for the March state election.
This will be the second time Mr Lonergan has represented The Greens in this seat having been a candidate in the 2015 state election.
He lives near Muswellbrook on the family farm where he grew up.
He has worked there since the early 1980s, cropping and grazing merinos and cattle. He also taught science for 20 years at Upper Hunter high schools in Muswellbrook, Aberdeen and Scone.
"Since coming home in the 80s I have seen a transformation of the Valley. The coal industry has expanded unchecked, completely altering the landscape, polluting the air and fundamentally changing the social balance of the Upper Hunter," he said.
"The impact has been particularly severe on small rural communities, like mine.
"In the Upper Hunter the government double-speaks about action on climate change while continuing to release land for exploration and approving coal and gas projects.
"Expanding the Mt Pleasant and Hunter Valley Operations coal mines to 2048 and 2050 is not addressing climate change, it's adding fuel to the fire.
"The devastating and increasing costs of extreme weather events in NSW and across the world makes a mockery of any true cost/benefit analysis of these projects."
Mr Lonergan said as a member of the Greens, I also support the rural communities that are resisting the imposition of the Hunter gas pipeline across their land.
"We need to implement policies that attract and sustain the industries of the 21st Century. We have fantastic competitive advantages in our electorate, an abundance of available land, first class transport infrastructure connecting us to the port of Newcastle, and a skilled and adaptable workforce," he said.
The Greens have a broad range of policies to address the crises in housing and housing affordability, health care, including mental health, and the social impacts of the gambling industry.
These will be key components of our campaign.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
