Freeze on mining royalties, launch of a blueprint for the Hunter post-mining, and no Glendell Continuation Project appeal

Updated February 8 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 9:00am
After the coal rush, the clean up. A community blueprint to restore the Hunter. Photo supplied.

It has been a busy week for the Hunter's mining industry with news the state government will place a temporary freeze on mining royalty rates, there was a launch of a blueprint for our region post mining and to date Glencore has not lodged an appeal against the refusal of its Glendell Continuation Project.

