It has been a busy week for the Hunter's mining industry with news the state government will place a temporary freeze on mining royalty rates, there was a launch of a blueprint for our region post mining and to date Glencore has not lodged an appeal against the refusal of its Glendell Continuation Project.
Mining royalty income, of which the majority share come from Singleton and Muswellbrook local government areas, have grown $1.22 billion in 2021 financial year to FY22, $3.53b and in this financial year royalties are forecast at between $5-6 billion.
Deputy Premier Paul Toole said the government would impose a freeze on royalty rates for the duration of the coal price cap recognising the challenges this has created for the mining sector.
"Federal Labor's decision to impose a price cap on domestic supplies of coal and gas highlights the importance of a resilient mining sector in NSW, given that we remain reliant on coal to generate electricity," Mr Toole said.
On the issue of mining royalties the report launched this week and prepared by Hunter Renewal titled 'After the coal rush, the clean up. A community blueprint to restore the Hunter' says if NSW followed Queensland's lead and implemented a tiered royalty system, with a top rate of 40%, the state could have recouped an extra $23 billion in royalties last financial year.
The report compiled with the assistance of local academics, traditional owners and energy experts, also found there was an estimated $22b shortfall in bonds that are held by the government that's required to adequately rehabilitate disturbed mine land in the Hunter.
"The decline of the coal industry will see more than 130,000 hectares of mine-owned land in the Hunter become available in the next two decades for reuse," the report states.
"Restoration of this land could contribute an estimated $200 million to the Hunter economy, create hundreds of new full-time jobs, and position the Hunter as a world leader in regenerative industries.
"Crucial to success is local empowerment and self-determination. This Community Blueprint was designed to bring local voices to the table so that decisions are made with them, not for them.
"It is about getting the right policy settings to enable new, climate-positive projects and development on post-mining lands."
Lastly in October 2022 the Independent Planning Commission refused the Glendell Continuation Project at Ravensworth. To date owners Glencore have not lodged an appeal against that decision.
It is believed the closing date for the appeal was January 30, 2023. Glencore made no comment on the matter.
