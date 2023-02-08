With the countdown well and truly on to the NSW State election on 25 March, we're leading our own campaign to be strong for Singleton in 2023 and secure commitments that will preserve the prosperity of our local government area for generations to come.
Singleton has a strong and structured Advocacy Agenda outlining the needs of our community and the assistance we require from all levels of government. This is our most important tool when we meet with all the candidates for the Upper Hunter and the leaders of the major parties.
But as campaigning and media attention begins to swirl, the voters in the seat of Upper Hunter also now appear to hold a trump card as the State's third most marginal seat.
Boundary redistribution notwithstanding, I maintain that Singleton will continue to be vitally important to the eventual Member for Upper Hunter and any future Government, as well as the economic evolution of the Hunter region.
That's why we are taking the opportunity to zero in on five First Tranche election issues, taken from the Singleton Advocacy Agenda, which focus on future proofing and livability to secure Singleton's vitality for generations to come.
Through this approach, we are calling for a commitment to a statutory body to drive a whole of region approach to economic evolution; increased passenger train services to and from Singleton; a commitment to the continuation of Resources For Regions funding program for mining-affected communities; a continued commitment to the scope of works, timing and budget allocation for a new, purpose-built 24-hour police station for Singleton announced during the 2021 Byelection; and a commitment for fair funding and assistance to relocate Council's water and sewer depot as a result of the preferred route for the bypass.
In a further benefit for our community, we feel Singleton Council can demonstrate a strong position to partner with the eventual Government to deliver on these issues not just for the people of Singleton and the Upper Hunter, but NSW.
We're proud of our proactive approach in developing programs and strategies to support our community through whatever economic, social and environmental changes might come our way to ensure a vibrant and sustainable future.
But we need the support of all levels of government, and a tangible commitment from all the candidates for the seat of Upper Hunter and the major parties, to achieve our community's vision for a vibrant, connected, resilient, sustainable and progressive Singleton.
The time for action is now.
