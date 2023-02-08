The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Singleton council's mayor sue Moore outlines advocacy agenda as Upper Hunter candidates begin campaign for NSW election

February 9 2023 - 10:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the countdown well and truly on to the NSW State election on 25 March, we're leading our own campaign to be strong for Singleton in 2023 and secure commitments that will preserve the prosperity of our local government area for generations to come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.