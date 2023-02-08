The deadline for Glencore to appeal last year's Independent Planning Commission (IPC) refusal of its Glendell coal mine expansion proposal has expired.
"We welcome the news that Glencore is not appealing the Independent Planning Commission's decision to refuse Glencore's Glendell coal mine expansion," EDO Managing Lawyer Rana Koroglu said.
The Environmental Defenders Office represented Wonnarua Traditional Owners Scott Franks and Robert Lester in this matter.
Mr Franks and Mr Lester are representatives of the Plains Clan of the Wonnarua People, whose land encompasses the site of the project.
"This result is testament to our clients' tireless advocacy on the profound significance of the project area, including its strong associations with the Frontier Wars in the Hunter Valley," Ms Koroglu said.
"The IPC decision means the priceless Wonnarua cultural heritage and historic heritage of the Ravensworth Estate has been granted a reprieve from the open-cut coal mining that has ravaged much of the Hunter Valley.
"We call on the proponent and the NSW Government to permanently protect this remarkable site."
Glencore declined to comment.
Heritage Council is NSW is considering listing the Ravensworth Homestead Complex on the State Heritage Register.
The Council is calling for public submissions on the potential listing with submissions open until March 14, 2023.
Ravensworth Homestead has become a place controversy as it is located atop of a significant coal reserve which mining giant Glencore wished to extract by relocating the homestead. However those plans known as the Glendell Continuation Project were rejected by the Independent Planning Commission (IPC).
Ravensworth Homestead Complex and its Setting provides rare evidence of colonial efforts to expand settlement into the Hunter Valley, and the way that this impacted the lives of the Aboriginal traditional owners, settlers, overseers and convicts.
