It was a "packed-house" at Scone's White Park Equine Arena on Saturday evening, February 4, with more than 2000 people attending the PBR Monster Energy Tour Scone Invitational for a sellout event.
But it was the bulls who came out the victors in what turned out to be a tough start to the 2023 bull-riding season, PBR Australia General Manager Glen Young said.
Of the 38 competing cowboys, only five earned a qualified ride to progress to the championship round of the Scone event.
"It was certainly a tough start to the season with only a limited number of scores, but in saying that the bulls came in firing for season start and walked away the winners," Mr Young said.
The debut of the challenger division was well received after its launch at the Scone event to help build confidence in rookie riders before they head into the open division.
"Being our second event in Scone since COVID, the fans have again showed up in force ensuring the Monster Energy Tour will return in 2024, which is something we will review to see what else we can add to possibly turn this into a two-day competition."
2022 bull-riding champion, Cody Heffernan of Singleton was bucked off in round one. His bull, called Smokeshow, from Maynes Bucking Bulls, was no match for the seasoned rider and bested him in 6.14 seconds, ending any chance of moving on to the championship round on the night.
The story was the same for many riders from the region, Singleton's Trefor Sproule and Jono Couling, Gresford's Lachlan Richardson, Dungog's Thomas Hudson and Toby and Oscar Leake all gave gallant efforts in the ring, but walked away with donuts.
Riders came from across NSW and Queensland for the event in Scone, two riders even came from as far afield as Belgium and Brazil. Queensland's Jake Curr of Mount Isa was the event winner delivering a one-for-two effort to soar to number two in the national standings as the race to the 2023 National Champion kicks off.
Sam Woodall (Heywood, Vic) was second. Zane Hall (Athol, Qld) earned a third-place finish. In fourth was the Jackson Gray (Barcaldine, Qld). Rounding out the five cowboys to land scores on the night was Lane Mellers (Mundubbera, Qld).
In the bull pen, U Know It (Throsby and Russell Bucking Bulls) was crowed bull of the event for bucking off Townsville's Jackson Field in 2.25-seconds.
