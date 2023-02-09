GREATER Northern Tiger Under 16's enter Saturday's second round Country Championship match against Newcastle Maitland Knights at Aberdeen's McKinnon Oval without inspirational captain Dustin Wyrzykowski.
The Farrer schoolboy copped a one-week suspension for a crusher tackle from the match review committee after last Saturday's 14-10 first round win over North Coast Bulldogs in Coffs Harbour.
Tiger coach Cody Tickle was disappointed for the backrower who had a mighty game in attack and defence.
"He was unlucky," Cody Tickle told Group 4 Media.
"He had a great game for us, he's got a massive engine and got through a lot defensive work for us."
Wyrzykowski's backrow spot, and captaincy, has been taken over by Denman's Nate Rothall.
Rothall had a strong game at prop against the Bulldogs but reverts to the back row with North Tamworth's Braydon Nean promoted from the bench to starting prop.
Narrabri's Lincoln Browning has also been ruled out with a shoulder injury and his bench spot goes to Lachlan Hawkins with Jack Gilmore the 18th man.
"Lincoln has some nerve damage in the shoulder, they are telling me one to two weeks," Cody Tickle said of the talented Browning.
He said his side has to improve if it is to beat the Knights after losing to them in a recent trial.
"They pumped the Titans last week (46-12) and have made seven changes to their side," Cody Tickle said.
"We will have to play well but that's what representative football is all about. You test yourself to see how good you are."
The Tigers kickoff their Andrew Johns Cup clash with Newcastle Maitland Knights at 11am Saturday.
GREATER NORTHERN TIGER UNDER 16's: 1 Reece Josephson (Farrer), 2 Charlie Lennard (Singleton), 3 Darcy Wallace (Denman), 4 Jake Botfield (Denman), 5 Jackson Moore (North Tamworth), 6 Riley Fitzsimmons (Singleton), 7 Hayden Davidson (Singleton), 8 Braydon Nean (North Tamworth), 9 Darcy Weatherall (Narrabri), 10 Toby Jamieson (Singleton), 11 Nate Rothall capt (Denman), 12 Ryan Schafer (Muswellbrook), 13 Rave Brazier (Guyra), 14 Jack Anderson (Narrabri), 15 Cooper Wilson (Guyra), 16 Samuel Archer (Farrer), 17 Lachlan Hawkins (Farrer), 18 Jack Gilmore (Singleton). Coach - Cody Tickle (Werris Creek).
