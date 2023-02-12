GREATER Northern Tiger Under 16's came from behind twice to score a determined 20-16 win over Newcastle Maitland Knights in today's Round 2 Country Championship clash at Aberdeen's McKinnon Oval.
However, the Tiger Under 18's gave up 6-nil and 12-6 leads to fall 40-18 to a big Newcastle Maitland Knights side.
The Cody Tickle-coached Tiger 16's were down 10-4 and 16-10 in a tough match before finishing strongly for a 20-16 victory.
They had to come from behind to win their opening round Andrew Johns Cup clash against North Coast Bulldogs at Coffs Harbour and reprised that 14-10 win with the same courage at McKinnon Oval today.
"They showed great character again," Cody Tickle told G4 Media.
"When we got in front we made a few errors but they were able to defend them."
The Knights had beaten the Tigers in a recent trial but the Tigers are an improved side and had some outstanding players today, headed by skipper Nate Rothall and fullback Reece Josephson.
Sam Archer came off the bench to play strongly at lock for the Tigers while winger Charlie Lennard was impressive in attack and defence with some scything tackles.
The Darryl Rando-coached Tiger 18's hit the lead 12-6 after Jackson Smith scored the first of his two tries after 13 minutes but couldn't hold out the bigger Knights.
The Knights scored three tries before half time for a 22-12 lead at the break but a brilliant long range try from the Tigers hinted at a come back like the first round where they had overturned a 26-nil deficit to win 30-26 against the North Coast Bulldogs.
Kaleb Hopes' incisive run early in the second half enabled him to kick ahead for Jackson Smith to win the race and ground the ball for a magical try but that was as far as it went.
Down 22-18 the Tigers couldn't match the Knights, who scored four tries in the final 25 minutes.
"We didn't defend well," was Rando's summation.
"Defended well in patches but couldn't defend our mistakes.
"You've got to win the ruck area in these rep games and we didn't."
He thought Lachlan Bonnell was one of his side's best. Unfortunately Cooper Meldrum broke his fibula.
ANDREW JOHNS CUP
GREATER NORTHERN TIGERS 20 (Charlie Lennard 4, Lachlan Hawkins 11, Jack Anderson 41, Braydon Nean 50 tries, Riley Fitzsimmons 2gls) NEWCASTLE MAITLAND KNIGHTS 16 (Roy Simpson 14, Kyran Blair 19, Daniel Richardson 55 tries, Lochlan Clenton, Kryan Blair gls).
LAURIE DALEY CUP
NEWCASTLE MAITLAND KNIGHTS 40 (Mason Forbes 4, Charles Hennessy 7, Khynan Butler 14, Tyrese Gordon 24, Ethan Quinn 43, Cody Hancock 53, Logan Aoake 63, Gordon 5, Aoake gls) d GREATER NORTHERN TIGERS 18 (Jackson Smith 22 68, Brodi Campbell 28, Kaleb Hope 3gls).
