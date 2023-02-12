The Singleton Argus
By Geoff Newling
Updated February 14 2023 - 10:02pm, first published February 13 2023 - 8:56am
GREATER Northern Tiger Under 16's came from behind twice to score a determined 20-16 win over Newcastle Maitland Knights in today's Round 2 Country Championship clash at Aberdeen's McKinnon Oval.

