Coalminer James White is proud of his work but he wants to see more young people involved in politics, so he was prepared to change from high-vis and hard hat, to a suit and tie when announcing his candidature for the seat of Upper Hunter in the upcoming state election
The 30-year-old from Maitland, who works at Integra underground near Singleton, said he decided to put his name forward as the Shooters Fishers and Farmers (SFF) candidate because of the party's policies for regional and rural communities.
He trained as a boilermaker and fitter machinist so a six week election campaign is a whole new life experience but one he is keen to embrace.
"The SFF is all about looking after communities like the Upper Hunter ensuring government funding finds it way out of Sydney and into regions," he said.
"This Government raised $ 3.6 billion in royalties from coal last financial year. I want to know how much goes back into the mining communities.
"We've been waiting for the Singleton bypass for years when stadiums are going up in Sydney in months.
"That's great for Sydney, but what about the regions?"
Mr White was adamant that programs funded through mining royalties become more accountable. "Where is the government spending this money?" he said.
A member of the SFF for two years he said he did not come from a farming background but was a recreational fisher and licenced gun owner.
He launched his campaign in Singleton saying he spent most of time in the area having worked previously at Wambo underground and been a volunteer with Mines Rescue for more than three years.
Despite being a miner, Mr White recognises the need for mining and farming to find a compromise in the Upper Hunter.
"Both mining and farming are working towards a common goal; to provide resources, employment, and a strong economy for the Hunter," Mr White said.
"I had to leave where I grew up to make a life for myself. If you grow up in the Hunter, you should be able to stay in the Hunter.
"I've put my hand up because we need young people having a go in Parliament and the greater community."
Mr White replaces the former SFF candidate Singleton businesswoman Sue Gilroy who resigned from the party late last year along with two sitting MLA's Roy Butler and Phil Phil Donato. Ms Gilroy was the SFF candidate in the Upper Hunter by-election in May 2021, at which the National Party's Dave Layzell was elected.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
