James White put his name forward as the Shooters Fishers and Farmers candidate because of the party's policies for regional and rural communities

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated February 14 2023 - 10:04pm, first published February 13 2023 - 1:13pm
Coalminer James White is proud of his work but he wants to see more young people involved in politics, so he was prepared to change from high-vis and hard hat, to a suit and tie when announcing his candidature for the seat of Upper Hunter in the upcoming state election

