Back in February 2020 the NSW Department of Planning and Environment held a community meeting in Singleton and among the handful of people at that event was Scott Franks and Lyn MacBain.
The meeting was held to provide the community with an update on the Glendell Continuation Project. This was a plan, by mining company Glencore, to seek a continuation of their existing open cut mine which would require the relocation of the historic Ravensworth Homestead as it sat atop a coal reserve estimated to produce 135 million tonnes of coal for the company and provide ongoing employment for their workforce.
Mr Franks representing Native Title applicants, the Plains Clan of the Wonnarua People (PCWP), spoke against the project saying the mine's extension would not only destroy colonial heritage but also massacre sites of his people whose land was forcibly taken starting with the arrival of white settlers in the 1820s.
Mrs MacBain said so much of Singleton's history had been impacted by the continued expansion of coalmines adding that Ravensworth Homestead would be lost "over her dead body".
Now three years later Mr Franks and Mrs MacBain, who have both worked tirelessly to protect the Ravensworth Homestead complex, are looking to its future.
"I am just glad I did not have die to save the homestead," Mrs MacBain joked as she hopes the site is soon listed on the NSW State Heritage Registry.
That process began not long after the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) refused the Glendell Continuation Project in its determination in October 2022. In its determination the IPC cited the heritage values of the Ravensworth Homestead Complex as being too valuable to allow the mine to go ahead.
Glencore had three months to appeal that decision in the Land and Environment Court but that time lapsed at the end of January and no appeal has been lodged.
Mr Franks, like Mrs MacBain, wants the site to be heritage listed. He also wants it to be like Baiame Cave. Baiame Cave near Milbroale is of state significance and is also a cultural significant site for the Wonnarua people.
"The property should become a special place for the entire community, a place of reconciliation, where we can come together and talk about truth and teach future generations about our past," he said.
As part of that process the PCWP lodged a section 10 claim over the property and surrounding lands in 2020. This claim is made under the Federal Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act 1984. A report on that claim was prepared by anthropologist Daniel Leo and it is currently awaiting a decision by the Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek.
Mr Franks, who has been represented in these matters by the NSW Environmental Defenders Office, is hoping Minister Plibersek makes a final decision on the protection claim soon. "We have been waiting more than 200 years for our country to be protected - so this is long overdue," he said.
Mrs MacBain said she hopes to see the homestead complex fully restored, a caretaker in residence and the site to become a place of where all its stories can be told.
