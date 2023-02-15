Greens candidates visited Singleton on Wednesday to discuss 'priority issues' with Singleton Council ahead of the NSW election next month.
Singleton Mayor Sue Moore is contacting all candidates before the March 25 election and providing them with her Council's wish list of issues they want addressed through either a funding and or legislative commitment.
Greens Dr Amanda Cohn GP, Upper House (MLC) candidate, Tony Lonergan, candidate for Upper Hunter and retired Singleton GP Barry Thomas met with the Mayor, Deputy Mayor Tony Jarrett and CEO Jason Linnane.
Among the issues discussed was Council's call for a properly funded statutory body to coordinate the evolution of the region as a whole from a predominately extractive/mining economy to a more diverse one.
There was a broad recognition that the Upper Hunter has a number of key assets, including abundant land, excellent transport infrastructure, proximity to the grid and a skilled workforce. What was lacking was real government support and planning proportional to the task.
Mr Lonergan said "The Greens stand by their policy of a jobs guarantee for workers as they leave the coal industry, supported by a wage subsidy to incentivise new industries to set up in the area."
"The Greens are also calling for a super profits tax on coal companies, which would allow the people of NSW to benefit from the current very high prices."
Dr Cohn, with her experience as a rural doctor, outlined some areas where she saw improved health care outcomes could be achieved.
In addition to her work as a GP, Dr Cohn is also a front-line emergency services volunteer. She served as deputy mayor of Albury City Council 2016-2021. Her many qualifications include Masters' Degrees in Epidemiology and Public Health.She is the number two candidate on the Greens Upper House ticket.
"I've seen first-hand the dire state of our public health system working in rural and regional general practice and emergency departments across NSW. Our frontline health workers are burning out because of unsafe working conditions, and patients aren't getting the care that they deserve." said Dr Cohn.
"I'm proud to be standing with the Greens who are proposing serious reform in response to our health care crisis, not just piecemeal band-aid solutions."
Other topics covered during the meeting included maintaining current rail services and improving them over time, the need for an appropriate and effective government policy on waste recycling, and addressing cost shifting onto local government by the State.
The issue of air pollution as a result of mining and power stations was also discussed as so far this year 33 alerts for PM10 levels have been recorded in the Upper Hunter. By way of comparison in 2022 - when the region received well above average rainfall there were 39 air quality alerts recorded.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
