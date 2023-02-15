The Singleton Argus
Planning for a sustainable future for the communities of the Upper Hunter was just one of the issues raised in a meeting between Greens candidates and Singleton Council

By Louise Nichols
Updated February 22 2023 - 8:40am, first published February 16 2023 - 10:13am
Retired Singleton GP Barry Thomas, Dr Amanda Cohn GP, former Deputy Mayor of Albury and Greens, MLC candidate, and Tony Lonergan, Greens candidate for Upper Hunter. Photo Louise Nichols.

Greens candidates visited Singleton on Wednesday to discuss 'priority issues' with Singleton Council ahead of the NSW election next month.

Local News

