For those looking for a career in the agriculture industry federal and state governments are providing pathways to those jobs.
This year, it is expected 13,200 TAFE and vocational education and training places will be available for people to take up fee-free agriculture courses across the country.
Federal Minister for Skills and Training, Brendan O'Connor, said widespread skill shortages pose one of the greatest economic challenges in decades.
"The agriculture sector is always evolving and needs ongoing access to new and updated skills to succeed into the future, and we are pleased to deliver another pathway to help people succeed."Enrolments are open now and I encourage anyone with an interest in agriculture to take advantage of this opportunity."
Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Murray Watt, said the fee-free agriculture courses was a win for the agriculture industry.
"This is an excellent opportunity to encourage new people to join our thriving sector, or for current workers across agriculture to further their careers and deepen their skills," said Minister Watt.
"The government has rightly prioritised agriculture under the Fee-Free TAFE commitment as part of our plan to address the agriculture sector's workforce and skills shortages.
"Discussions at the tripartite Agricultural Workforce Working Group have reinforced the importance of skilling Australians for rewarding careers in agriculture."
To highlight the career options available Hunter Local Land Services' (LLS) has welcomed an additional graduate to bolster the ranks of the organisation in the region.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said the graduate will join the LLS team for the next 12 months to deliver critical on the ground support and services to the community.
"I want to congratulate Eloise Haigh on her new role and I can't wait to see what a big difference she will make by helping local farmers and landholders," Mr Layzell said.
"Eloise will work alongside experienced staff to learn the ropes in areas including agriculture, biosecurity and natural resource management."
"I'm also interested in hearing about all the new ideas she has for our region and I'm sure she will bring the latest knowledge with her."
Eloise Haigh is part of a group of 10 graduates to join Local Land Services across the State.
Each of them will be supported by a team mentor and engage in additional learning to help them get the most out of the experience.
The next intake of Local Land Services graduates will be happening in the middle of the year.
