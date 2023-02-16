The Singleton Argus
BlazeAid volunteers have arrived in the Hunter to help flood-affected communities continue to recover from the devastating July 2022 major flood event

Cessnock City Councils Community Recovery Officer Melissa Boucher, Camp coordinator Judy Robbins, Singleton Councils Emergency Management and Engagement Officer Kylie Wallace with BlazeAid volunteers Susie, Dot, John, Dave and Jeff. Photo supplied.

With a mission to repair kilometres of fence lines and mend battered spirits, volunteer organisation BlazeAid has established a base in the Hunter Valley to help flood-affected communities continue to recover from the devastating July 2022 major flood event.

