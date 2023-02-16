With a mission to repair kilometres of fence lines and mend battered spirits, volunteer organisation BlazeAid has established a base in the Hunter Valley to help flood-affected communities continue to recover from the devastating July 2022 major flood event.
The renowned volunteer disaster recovery organisation, which offers free labour to repair fences following disasters, will be based in Millfield near Cessnock to help landholders along the Wollombi Brook, including the villages of Broke, Fordwich, Paynes Crossing, Wollombi and Millfield.
The running costs of the BlazeAid camp will be supported by up to $50,000 in Disaster Assistance Funding from the NSW Reconstruction Authority.
Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said with kilometres of fencing to be repaired over the coming weeks, the BlazeAid team provided practical solutions that make a real difference to local communities.
"As a landholder, I know firsthand that fences are one of the most essential pieces of farm infrastructure," Cr Moore said.
"It may be over seven months since this devastating flooding event, but the recovery efforts continue.
"There are already over 30 properties registered to receive support across the Singleton and Cessnock local government areas and I extend my heartfelt thanks to BlazeAid for providing this vital assistance in easing the burden of recovery for our residents.
"Having BlazeAid here in the Hunter breathes hope into our region- the work they do helps individuals and families and, in turn, rebuilds community."
Property owners who would like BlazeAid's assistance with fence repair or anyone who would like to donate meals, baked goods, or barbeque skills for the volunteer camp can register their details with Kylie Wallace, Singleton Council's Emergency Management and Engagement Officer on T 02 6578 7290.
