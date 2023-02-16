GREATER Northern Tiger Under 16's welcome back skipper Dustin Wyrzykowski for a third round clash with Central Coast Roosters at Morry Breen Oval, Kanwal on Saturday.
The home of the Wyong Roos is the venue where Cody Tickle's young Tigers have the chance to make it three wins from three Andrew Johns Cup Country Championship matches.
To do that the Tigers must improve again from last week's 20-16 victory over the Newcastle Maitland Knights.
"We've had pretty ugly wins," Tigers coach Cody Tickle told Group 4 Media.
"Our defence is allright but that's still the focus for us at training.
"Once our attack clicks though we will be more a complete side."
The return of skipper Dustin Wyrzykowski from a one week suspension for a crusher tackle is a huge boost for the Tigers.
"A big plus to have him back," Tickle said.
"He's got such a massive motor and is such a coachable kid."
Having the skipper back in the second row allows Tickle to move Nate Rothall back to prop for what he knows will be a tough clash.
"They (Central Coast) have been the benchmark for the past four or five seasons," he said.
"Their number nine is pretty smart around the ruck. It is going to be tough but if we defend like we have been we will give ourselves a chance."
GREATER NORTHERN TIGERS
1 Reece Josephson, 2 Charlie Lennard, 3 Darcy Wallace, 4 Jake Botfield, 5 Jackson Moore, 6 Riley Fitszsimmons, 7 Hayden Davidson, 8 Nate Rothall, 9 Darcy Weatherall, 10 Toby Jamieson, 11 Dustin Wyrzykowski, 12 Ryan Schafer, 13 Rave Brazier, 14 Jack Anderson, 15 Cooper Wilson, 16 Samuel Archer, 17 Braydon Allan. Coach - Cody Tickle.
GREATER Northern Tiger Under 18's tackle a Central Coast Rooster outfit with similar statistics in their third round Laurie Daley Cup clash.
Both sides have a win and a loss from their first two game, the Roosters beating Monaro Colts 30-18 in their first round game but losing 22-20 to the Northern Rivers Titans in their two matches.
The Tigers also have a 1-1 record, winning their first game with a magical come from behind 30-26 win over the North Coast Bulldogs but then losing to the Newcastle Maitland Knights 40-18 in Aberdeen.
"We were still in that game at 24-18 with 18 minutes to go last week," Tigers coach Darryl Rando told G4 Media.
The Tiger defence wasn't strong enough in that last quarter.
Actually, it wasn't strong enough throughout although Darryl Rando said it wasn't the defence itself but the first contact.
"We've got to put more into the first contact and win the tackle," Rando said.
"Got to make an effort to not only to get there but win it.
"We still scored some good tries (as Jackson Smith's brilliant length of the field kick chase try set up by Kaleb Hope).
Jackson Smith's try was the highlight of the day and earned the young Scone back a run in the centres after coming off the bench last Saturday.
"He's one of those kids you can play anywhere," Darryl Rando said.
"Could probably play him hooker, in the halves or centre."
Smith goes into the centres for Cooper Meldrum, who suffered a broken ankle last week while Brodi Campbell has been rested with Oscar Atkin in his position.
"Brodi's done nothing wrong, just wanted to give Oscar a run," Rando said.
"Jordan Hamlin is back too (five-eighth) and Kaleb Hope moves to the centres."
GREATER NORTHERN TIGERS
1 Charlie Henderson, 2 Keandre Johnson-Vale, 3 Jackson Smith, 4 Kaleb Hope, 5 Oscar Atkin, 6 Jordan Hamlin, 7 Callum Dowell, 8 Lachlan Bonnell, 9 Jack Foley, 10 Zane Groves, 11 Dylan Keane, 12 Logan Spinks (capt), 13 Braydon Allan, 14 Talon Harrington, 15 Gabriel Stafa, 16 Brady Roser, 17 John O'Leary-Doyle. Coach - Darryl Rando.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.