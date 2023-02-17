The Singleton Argus
Hot dry conditions saw more than a dozen fire crews attend a grassfire at Jerrys Plains on Thursday afternoon. Predicted hot weather in the coming days increases the fire risk warns the Rural Fire Service

Updated February 17 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:35pm
Jerrys Plains bushfire. Photo RFS Hunter Valley

A grassfire at Jerrys Plains that started on Thursday afternoon burnt through 20 hectares of grass and scrub before it was eventually contained.

Local News

