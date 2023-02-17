A grassfire at Jerrys Plains that started on Thursday afternoon burnt through 20 hectares of grass and scrub before it was eventually contained.
Given the difficult conditions 14 Rural Fire Service units assisted by multiple private farm fire units and water tankers attended the scene.
At the height o the fire smoke was visible from Jerry's Plains and the Golden Highway.
Crews were back out today continuing to patrol this fire ahead of further poor weather conditions.
Given the predicted high temperatures and dry conditions the RFS has suspended all fire permits until might tonight and they expect this suspension will continue for the next few days.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.