Heavy rainfall fell across the district on Wednesday morning with 52mm recorded at Singleton's weather station (Singleton Army base) by 9:00am.
Further rainfall was predicted during the day which will not only please farmers but also the Rural Fire Service.
After three La Nina events the rainfall stopped in November 2022 and we have been experiencing hot dry conditions since that time. The combination of high volumes of vegetation and dry conditions meant we were are risk of grassfires.
A grassfire at Jerrys Plains that started Thursday afternoon (February 16) burnt through 20 hectares of grass and scrub before it was eventually contained.
Given the difficult weather conditions 14 Rural Fire Service units assisted by multiple private farm fire units and water tankers attended the scene.
At the height o the fire smoke was visible from Jerry's Plains and the Golden Highway.
Crews returned the following day to continue to patrol this fire ahead of further poor weather conditions.
Given the predicted high temperatures and dry conditions the RFS has suspended all fire permits until might tonight and they expect this suspension will continue for the next few days.
