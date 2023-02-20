The Singleton Argus
Lone Pine Barracks School of Infantry celebrates significant anniversaries with historic Freedom of Entry parade in Singleton

Updated February 20 2023 - 8:01pm, first published 1:01pm
Senior Australian Defence Force Officer Singleton Military Area Lieutenant Colonel Richard Thapthimthong, CSC and Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore.

Hundreds of uniformed soldiers from the Lone Pine Barracks School of Infantry will parade through Singleton Town Centre on Friday, March 17 as part of a traditional ceremony to formally request Freedom of Entry to the Singleton local government area.

