Never one to shy away from a challenge Liz Watts is about to embark on her PhD and at the same time lead the transition of Mt Arthur Coal which will see one of the country's largest coalmines close by 2030

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated February 20 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 1:30pm
Liz Watts ready for the challenges of completing a PhD and undertaking the transition of Mt Arthur Coal. Photo Louise Nichols.

Liz Watts has returned to work in the Upper Hunter mining industry after a stint as a fly-in-fly out general manager of an open cut coal mine in Queensland's Bowen Basin at Moranbah.

