The Coalfields Cup cricket competition is set for an exciting finish, with still six teams in contention for semi-final spots going into the final round this weekend.
PCH maintained second position on the ladder following a great run chase against the Piranhas at East End.
In pursuit of 197 for victory, PCH achieved the target in the final over with four wickets in hand in what was a great contest. With the Cox brothers Brad (24) and Jackson (10) going relatively cheaply, Dan Oldknow held the innings together with an unbeaten 81 at a run-a-ball. Jake Daniels (18), Evan Moss (17) and Mason Knodler (12no) were the other willowmen to make an impression on the scorecard. Piranhas skipper Luke Sweeney (4-31 off 8) and brother Aaron (2-19 off 8) were the pick of the bowlers.
Earlier in the day the Piranhas were all out in the 38th over for 196, with the master blaster Matt Hopley returning to form with 82 from just 40 deliveries. He received great support at the other end from Mark Crowfoot (56) who notched a fine half century. Club president Tom Lantry took on the new ball once again for a patient 18. Knodler (2-25 off 6), Barton Jones (2-26 off 7.3), Oldknow (2-50 off 8) and Daniels (2-47 off 5) shared the wickets for visitors.
The important win now means PCH just need to get the win against cellar dwellars Glendon in the final round to finish in second place, ensuring them an important spot in the major semi-final, where they would take on Valley/JPC for a place in the premiership decider.
Creeks kept their semi-final hopes alive with a hard-fought five wicket victory over Wine Country at Allandale. Wine Country batted first and battled to a modest 9-150 from their forty overs. Skipper Andrew Fensom led the way with 31, opener Matt Lightfoot was next best with 26, with veteran Brendan Briedenhann (22no) and Rob Sidebottom (18) productive in the lower order. Nathan Stapleford was Creeks' best with 3-27 off 8, with Dan Tracey (2-20 off 8), Blake Cook (2-33 off 8) and Macauley Johnsson (2-22 off 5) picking up a brace of wickets each.
Creeks achieved the target in the 37th over after losing five wickets. Chris Unicomb (56) made a neat half century at the top of the order, with Gavin Quirk (31) and the Cook brothers Blake (12no) and Myles (11) completing the task. Briedenhann capped a fine all-round game for the Wood Ducks with 3-24 off 8, with Ben Wood taking 2-36 off 8.
Valley/JPC wrapped up the minor premiership in a reduced overs match against Bellbird at Cook 3. Bellbird made 9-200 batting first, with Matt Thomson continuing on from where he left off the week before with an entertaining 67no. Nic Siers (28), Rob Drage (25), Jason Orr (20) and Joey Barber (18) all scored freely, while for Valley/JPC Brandon Carmen (4-13 off 6), Luke Dempster (2-42 off 7) and Isaac Barry (2-48 off 7) took wickets.
The home side reached the revised Duckworth/Lewis target of 187 in the 31st over with four wickets in hand. Carman completed a man-of-the-match performance with 54, meanwhile Shane Givney (36), Liam Storey (32), Daniel Storey (17no) and Barry (14) did enough to secure the minor premiership. Zac Kronholm was the Tigers' best with the four-piece, taking 2-26 off 6.3.
Greta/Branxton leap-frogged Bellbird into third spot following a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Glendon at picturesque Howe Park. Glendon were restricted to 111 batting first, with skipper Jack Turner (19), Beau Parnell (16), Daniel Higgins (16) and Kyle Bailey (16) making starts. Brent Watson (3-16 off 8) and Patrick Andrews (3-21 off 8) took a treble of wickets each for Greta/Branxton, with Mitch Casey (2-24 off 8) and Alex Walkling (2-28 off 7.4) supporting nicely. The Blues reeled in the target just shy of the second drinks interval after losing just the one wicket, with Mark Bercini (60no) and Josh Dagg (35no) getting the job done. Clancy Cameron (1-16 off 3) was the sole wicket taker for Glendon.
The scene is now set for an exciting final round of competition this weekend, where every match will have a bearing on the make-up of the semi-finals which commence on Saturday 4th March.
Coalfields Cup
P W L T D Points NRR
Valley/JPC 13 9 2 - 2 60 1.50
PCH 13 7 3 - 3 51 0.25
Greta/Branxton 13 6 4 - 3 45 0.82
Bellbird 13 6 5 - 2 42 0.16
Creeks 13 5 5 1 2 40 -0.12
Wine Country 13 5 5 - 3 39 -0.03
Piranhas 13 2 8 - 3 21 -1.28
Glendon 13 1 9 1 2 16 -1.14
