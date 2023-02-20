The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Coalfields Cup cricket competition is set for an exciting finish, with six teams in contention for semi-final spots

By Mark Bercini
Updated February 22 2023 - 2:44pm, first published February 21 2023 - 10:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glendon CC v Greta-Branxton CC. Photo supplied.

The Coalfields Cup cricket competition is set for an exciting finish, with still six teams in contention for semi-final spots going into the final round this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.