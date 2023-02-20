Greta/Branxton leap-frogged Bellbird into third spot following a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Glendon at picturesque Howe Park. Glendon were restricted to 111 batting first, with skipper Jack Turner (19), Beau Parnell (16), Daniel Higgins (16) and Kyle Bailey (16) making starts. Brent Watson (3-16 off 8) and Patrick Andrews (3-21 off 8) took a treble of wickets each for Greta/Branxton, with Mitch Casey (2-24 off 8) and Alex Walkling (2-28 off 7.4) supporting nicely. The Blues reeled in the target just shy of the second drinks interval after losing just the one wicket, with Mark Bercini (60no) and Josh Dagg (35no) getting the job done. Clancy Cameron (1-16 off 3) was the sole wicket taker for Glendon.