The upgraded Howe Park will be officially opened this Friday February 24 with the coin toss to mark the occasion to start at 7:00pm.
To celebrate the event a special T20 cricket match between a Singleton XI and an Invitational XI will be held.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell will lead Singleton and Hunter MP Dan Repacholi the visitors.
Singleton team:
Anthony Bailey representing Glendon
Isaac Barry representing Valley / JPC
Siann Carman representing JPC & Central North
Brad Cox representing Strikers & PCH
Jackson Cox representing Strikers & PCH
Warren Gillespie representing Strikers & Creeks
Mitch Moy representing Singleton Council
Nathan Stapleford representing Creeks
Daniel Storey representing SDCA & Valley / JPC
Greg Thrift representing JPC & Singleton Curators
Invitational team:
Jackson Ball representing Denman
Mark Bercini representing CDCA & Greta / Branxton
Mark Donnelly representing Denman
Jason Ambrose representing Wine Country
Meva Jeetarwal representing India
Peter Mills representing Denman
Darren Thomson representing Greta / Branxton
Caoimhe Bray representing Denman & Central North
Mark Crowfoot representing Piranhas
Awaiting Bellbird's champion.
Howe Park surface renovation and lighting upgrade project:
