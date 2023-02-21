The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

To celebrate the completion of Howe Park's upgrade the official opening this Friday night will include a T20 cricket match between a Singleton XI and a Invitation XI

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated February 21 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Celebrations this Friday night with the official opening of the upgraded facilities at Howe Park. Photo supplied.

The upgraded Howe Park will be officially opened this Friday February 24 with the coin toss to mark the occasion to start at 7:00pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.