The families gathered outside the entrance to Branxton Public School on Friday afternoon, waiting for the arrival of NSW Labor's Shadow Minister for Education Prue Car, were keen to point out just how many demountable classrooms were located behind the fence.
The playground at Branxton Public is now simply full of demountable classrooms as they try to find space to house the growing number of pupils, said one parent.
Another said families were sending their children to Kirkton Public School, one of Singleton's small schools, located a 10 minute drive away at Lower Belford due to overcrowding at Branxton.
And all these primary school children will soon be in need of a high school, said Lee-Anne Moore, the spokesperson for local families pushing for work to start on the planning for a high school to service Branxton, North Rothbury and growth centre of Huntlee.
Problems with overcrowding in local schools was one subject Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal told the gathering he was constantly being quizzed about but something that was out of his control.
So when Ms Car announced a Labor government would start the planning process for a new local high school it was greeted with enthusiasm.
"Labor believes an investment in education is an investment in our state's future. That's why Labor will begin work on a new high school for Branxton and North Rothbury. We know it won't be delivered overnight but Labor is committed to making it happen," Ms Car said.
Ms Moore described the announcement as great news and just what the community had been calling for in the lead up to the election.
Labor candidate for the Upper Hunter Peree Watson said "I'm incredibly proud that a Minns Labor Government will start work on a public high school for Branxton, North Rothbury and the surrounding suburbs.
"I want to thank the local community for their strong advocacy for education in our region. I'm committed to ensuring our children have the best educational opportunities close to home."
Member for Cessnock, Clayton Barr , whose electorate previously included Branxton said "With Huntlee set to be home to 20,000 people, a similar size to Singleton, it's vital we have local schools delivered, starting with a public high school and then a primary school."
"We know land has been set aside but the NSW Liberal Nationals Government have failed to commit to a local high school. A Minns Labor Government will secure the school site and start work without further delay."
Upper Hunter MP Nationals Dave Layzell said the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government have continued to invest in new and upgraded school across NSW.
"We are investing $8.6 billion in school infrastructure over the next four years," he said.
"The Department of Education will continue to monitor enrolment trends so we can plan and deliver new and upgraded school infrastructure to support local communities.
We should be concentrating on developing a new primary school in the area before building a new high school- Dave Layzell
"They have already ensured future growth in the North Rothbury area can be accommodated including securing a site for a potential future primary school. This has been achieved through a voluntary planning agreement with the land developer. We should be concentrating on developing a new primary school in the area before building a new high school.
"Any new high school needs to be sure they have the critical mass of students for the initial enrolment. A full program of courses need to be available to students to ensure a strong start to a new high school. Otherwise we get students transfers occurring to other schools which are only located 20minutes away. We need to be able to attract and retain students to justify a new build.
"High schools are more than just teachers and classrooms, they provide a full suite of wrap around services. Based on the population projections a new high school will be needed one day in the future but it should be built when the data suggests it will be success. In the meantime, population monitoring, dwelling projections and planning will continue for that eventuality."
According to Ms Moore the population threshold has already been reached locally for a new high school.
"High schools, in fact any school cannot be built overnight, and our community understands that but given the fact we have reached the numbers required for a new high school and the population growth projections for the district we just want to know planning will start immediately for a new high school," she said.
"You can't promote new housing developments without providing the essential services to make them work."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.