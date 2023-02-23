The Singleton Argus
Greater Northern Tigers U18s and U16s head to Tamworth this Saturday for their game against the Northern Rivers Titans

By Geoff Newling
Updated February 24 2023 - 9:24am, first published 9:15am
GREATER Northern Tiger Under 16 and 18 sides go into Saturday's fourth round of Country Championship matches sitting on two wins from three matches and within striking distances of semi-final berths.

