GREATER Northern Tiger Under 16 and 18 sides go into Saturday's fourth round of Country Championship matches sitting on two wins from three matches and within striking distances of semi-final berths.
The two junior Tiger sides play Northern Rivers Titans at Tamworth's Scully Park on Saturday morning.
The 16's kick off at 10am with the 18's to follow.
Both teams train at Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School on Friday afternoon.
"It's good not having to travel," Tiger U16's coach Cody Tickle told Group 4 Media today of both the training session and fourth round Andrew Johns Cup match.
"Playing at Scully Park is a plus."
He has Jack Gilmore and Lincoln Browning returning to the squad, replacing Charlie Lennard and Cooper Wilson.
"Charlie (Lennard) has a rib injury so we've put Jack Anderson onto his wing and Lincoln Browning is back from a shoulder injury."
Tigers U18 coach Darryl Rando has made just one change to his side with skipper Logan Spinks returning to the team after its impressive 34-12 win over the Central Coast Tigers last Saturday.
"We have just about everyone back on deck," Darryl Rando said.
"Logan is back from his back injury. If we win this it just about guarantees us a semi-final spot."
GREATER NORTHERN TIGERS UNDER 18: 1 Charlie Henderson, 2 Keandre Johnson-Vale, 3 Jackson Smith, 4 Kaleb Hope, 5 Oscar Atkin, 6 Jordan Hamlin, 7 Callum Dowell, 8 Lachlan Bonnell, 9 Jack Foley, 10 Zane Groves, 11 Dylan Keane, 12 Logan Spinks (capt), 13 Braydon Allan, 14 Talon Harrington, 15 Gabriel Stafa, 16 Brady Roser, 17 Nate Follington, 18 John O'Leary-Doyle. Coach - Darryl Rando.
GREATER NORTHERN TIGERS UNDER 16: 1 Reece Josephson, 2 Jack Anderson, 3 Darcy Wallace, 4 Jake Botfield, 5 Jackson Moore, 6 Riley Fitzsimmons, 7 Hayden Davidson, 8 Nate Rothall, 9 Darcy Weatherall, 10 Toby Jamieson, 11 Dustin Wyrzykowski, 12 Ryan Schafer, 13 Rave Brazier, 14 Samuel Archer, 15 Lachlan Hawkins, 16 Braydon Nean, 17 Lincoln Browning, 18 Jack Gilmore. Coach - Cody Tickle.
