Surrounded by his family and his NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) family at his favourite 'watering hole' the Singleton Rugby Club, Graeme O'Brien enjoyed a much delayed retirement celebration.
For more than five decades Mr O'Brien, affectionately known as GOB or Gobby, has been a volunteer with the RFS leaving the service as a group officer with the Hunter Valley RFS.
He formally retired in 2019 but COVID restrictions had prevented the holding of a formal farewell until now.
There were plenty of stories retold at the event most involving the fact Mr O'Brien likes to chat, liked to organise, liked to correct grammar and spelling mistakes and really liked his time with the RFS.
He began his RFS volunteering with the Westbrook brigade in 1971 and over the next 50 years attended many fires both locally and throughout NSW and well as assisting other emergency services when required.
By 1976 he was captain of Westbrook brigade and the following year there was a a major fire starting new the New England Highway and running east towards Mirannie.
From the experience fighting that fire Mr O'Brien learnt the importance of communication something according to speakers at the farewell he never forgot.
This was despite the fact staff from the Hunter Valley Fire Control at Bulga gave him a framed mobile phone - one he had lost.
Rebecca Byrne said he was noted for losing his mobiles despite being good at communications.
"The one we are giving you today we found and had framed so it won't be lost again," she said.
Mr O'Brien was perhaps best known outside the RFS as a maths teacher at Singleton High School and in retirement as a returning officer for the Electoral Commission.
"A number of the local RFS volunteers I taught at high school," he said.
"And I was keen on getting students involved in the RFS while they were at high school."
Chief Superintendent Kam Baker said Graeme's long career as a volunteer with the RFS would not have been possible without the support of his family.
"So today I want to acknowledge that support from his wife Susannah and his children," he said.
Mr Baker told an anecdote about Mr O'Brien and a training day at Bulga with 100 attendees.
"I was running the training but I could'n ind most of the attendees involved, why because Graeme took them out the back and was busy training them himself," he said.
"When questioned he simply replied he was a very trainer and there is no doubt about that.
"He was such a wonderful mentor to so many younger volunteers. He educated the community, students and farmers about our role and what they could do in a bushfire."
Mr O'Brien thanked everyone for their kind words and stories saying his move from playing first grade rugby in Sydney to living, working and playing rugby in Singleton was the best decision he ever made.
"Never expected to live here when I was younger but Singleton offered a true life of rugby and the RFS was such an important part of that life," he said.
,
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.