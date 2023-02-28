Greta/Branxton recorded a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Wine Country at Miller Park to secure third place. The Wood Ducks were skittled for 83 inside 30 overs batting first, with Englishman James Field the only batsman to look comfortable with a well-made 39. Matt Lightfoot was next best with 16, meanwhile Brent Watson continued his stellar year with the ball for the Blues with 4-15 off 8. He was well-supported by veteran Darren Thomson who took 3-8 off 4.4. Greta/Branxton lost two wickets in reply, but reached the target in the 23rd over on the back of openers Mark Bercini (39) and skipper Joey Butler (20), with Josh Dagg (9no) cutting the ribbon at the end. Chris Lambert (1-12 off 4) and skipper Andrew Fensom (1-4 off 0.5) were the wickets takers for Wine Country.