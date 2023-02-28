The final round of the Coalfields Cup cricket competition was played last Saturday, with Valley/JPC, PCH, Greta/Branxton and Bellbird left to fight out for the premiership honours.
In what has been the first year of a full home and away series since the Coalfields Cup competition commenced back in 2020, minor premiers Valley/JPC made a statement in their 161-run thrashing of Creeks at Howe Park.
Creeks were still a mathematical chance of making the finals going into the final round if they could cause an upset and hope other results went their way. But fellow Singleton power-house Valley/JPC batted first and amassed 8-252 from its forty overs.
Kye Dann remained unbeaten with an entertaining 47, with Liam Storey (41), Shane Givney (40), Daniel Storey (40), Brandon Carman (22) and Mewa Jeetarwal (18) all cashing in on the favourable batting conditions. Jarrod Campbell (3-55 off 8) and skipper Blake Cook (2-25 off 8) were Creeks' best with the ball in trying conditions.
Creeks never broke into stride in reply, and were eventually all out in the 29th over for 91. Myles Cook top scored with 15, with Dylan Glover (12no) and Steve Unicomb (12) making starts, but someone really had to push on to a big score for them to pose a threat. Liam Storey (5-16 off 7.5) and Luke Dempster (3-14 off 6) kept a lid on things for the minor premiers.
In a weekend of lop-sided matches, Bellbird were only asked to chase 30 for victory against the Piranhas at East End to lock in a semi-final berth. They achieved this inside seven overs, however losing three wickets along the way. Joey Barber was there for the winning runs on 21no. Matt Hopley (2-15 off 3.4) was the home side's best bowler.
Earlier in the day, veteran Tom Lantry was the only Piranhas batsman to reach double figures with 11. Billy Orr picked up 3-5 off 7.3 for the Tigers, with Zac Kronholm (2-9 off 6), Scott Miller (2-4 off 4) and skipper Joey Main (2-0 off 1) all taking a brace of wickets each.
Greta/Branxton recorded a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Wine Country at Miller Park to secure third place. The Wood Ducks were skittled for 83 inside 30 overs batting first, with Englishman James Field the only batsman to look comfortable with a well-made 39. Matt Lightfoot was next best with 16, meanwhile Brent Watson continued his stellar year with the ball for the Blues with 4-15 off 8. He was well-supported by veteran Darren Thomson who took 3-8 off 4.4. Greta/Branxton lost two wickets in reply, but reached the target in the 23rd over on the back of openers Mark Bercini (39) and skipper Joey Butler (20), with Josh Dagg (9no) cutting the ribbon at the end. Chris Lambert (1-12 off 4) and skipper Andrew Fensom (1-4 off 0.5) were the wickets takers for Wine Country.
In the final game of the round, PCH secured an all-important top-two position on the ladder, and at the same time officially handed Glendon their second consecutive wooden spoon. Glendon managed just 73 batting first, with Clancy Cameron remaining unbeaten on 18. Daniel Higgins (16) and Joe Druery (14) were the next best two, while Mason Knodler (3-12 off 6), Jackson Shade (2-17 off 8) and Jake Daniels (2-18 off 5) shared the wickets for PCH. PCH dropped just the one wicket in pursuit, with the Cox brothers Brad (31no) and Jackson (20) once again getting the job done. Cameron (1-10 off 3) was the sole wicket taker for Glendon.
Points Table
Coalfields Cup - Final Standings
P W L T D Points NRR
Valley/JPC 14 10 2 - 2 66 1.73
PCH 14 8 3 - 3 57 0.49
Greta/Branxton 14 7 4 - 3 51 0.94
Bellbird 14 7 5 - 2 48 0.44
Creeks 14 5 6 1 2 40 -0.48
Wine Country 14 5 6 - 3 39 -0.17
Piranhas 14 2 9 - 3 21 -1.53
Glendon 14 1 10 1 2 16 -1.27
Coalfields Cup Semi Final Fixtures (1:00pm start)
Major Semi-Final
Valley/JPC (1st) vs PCH (2nd) at Howe Park
Winner to advance to Grand Final, loser to take on winner of Minor Semi-Final in Preliminary Final.
Minor Semi-Final
Greta/Branxton (3rd) vs Bellbird (4th) at Miller 1
Loser eliminated, Winner to take on loser of Major Semi-Final in Preliminary Final.
by Mark Bercini
