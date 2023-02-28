The Singleton Argus
Valley/JPC vs PCH in major semi-final of the Coalfield Cup this Saturday at Howe Park

Updated February 28 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 12:07pm
The final round of the Coalfields Cup cricket competition was played last Saturday, with Valley/JPC, PCH, Greta/Branxton and Bellbird left to fight out for the premiership honours.

