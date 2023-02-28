Artist Dale Frank will once again be opening his Botanical Gardens to the public.
Located at his historic home 'Hambledon Hill' (535 Hambledon Hill Road,) near Singleton, the open day will take place on Sunday, March 26 from 10:00am to 3:00pm.
Further plantings have taken place since the last open day was in March 2023 and there are plenty of new interesting features with the garden looking a treat given the wonderful summer season.
Floods during 2022 has led to re-plantings and a rearrangement of the garden where required.
With its historic home surrounded by mature trees there are also extensive new plantings undertaken by Mr Frank who purchased the 20 hectare (50 acre) property in 2008.
Mr Frank is an Australian contemporary artist best known for his biomorphic abstract paintings. Tickets to the open day are available from www.ticketbo.com.au then search dale frank botanical garden. For adults $15/head children under 12 are free. Food/drink van will be on-site for the day.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
