It was way back in 2012 that Singleton Hospital celebrated the opening of a new $500,000 short-term accommodation facility.
That four bedroom facility was designed at the time to provide accommodation over the weekend for on-call emergency department doctors and has proved popular since its opening.
Today the facility provides short term housing for a variety of health workers and trainees health workers who would otherwise have difficulty finding accommodation in Singleton.
Now a further 22 rural accommodation units for staff set to be rolled out across Hunter New England Local Health District, as part of the NSW Government's $35 million Regional Housing Package. It is hoped these accommodation units will go some way to overcoming the critical shortage of health workers in regional and rural areas.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said after the delivery of four units at Scott MemorialHospital, Scone another two units will be delivered at Singleton Hospital later in the year.
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government knows that accommodation is a key determining factor for many visiting medical, nursing and allied health staff when choosing a facility to work," Mr Layzell said.
"We're working hard to attract temporary and permanent staff to our local health facilities and having safe and comfortable housing close to the hospital is one of the many incentives on offer."
Minister for Regional Health, Bronnie Taylor said the continued investment in safe and comfortable housing for health workers would support ongoing recruitment efforts.
"Having seen the first tranche of units and speaking with staff, I'm pleased we've been able to deliver key worker accommodation that's sustainable, close to our facilities and with stylish and comfortable amenities."
"The continued investment in these sustainable accommodation units means we can re- invest funds that were previously used for off-site accommodation, back into frontline services."
The new accommodation units will be used to support visiting specialists, medical officers, nurses, midwives and allied health staff on short term contracts. They will also be available to staff who have permanently relocated while they secure local housing.
The District received $20 million as part of the NSW Government's $35 million Regional Housing Package to boost accommodation.
Hunter New England Local Health District was the first to implement the facilities, with Western NSW Local Health District rolling out key worker accommodation in the district soon after.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
