GREATER Northern Tiger Under 18s are contemplating a top two finish after securing a third win in the fourth SLE Country Championship round at Tamworth's Scully Park.
The Darryl Rando-coached Tigers came from behind twice to beat the Northern Rivers Titans 40-20 in their SLE Laurie Daley Cup clash.
Jordan Hamlin and skipper Logan Spinks crossed for two tries apiece with Keandre Johnson-Vale, Kaleb Hope and Zane Groves also scoring with Hope kicking six goals in a 16-point haul for the Glen Innes centre.
The Tigers trailed twice in the game after the Titans led 6-nil through a Taylor Withington try after just three minutes and then 16-12 when Ayden Byrnes scored a brilliant chip and chase try, regathering his own short kick to give the visitors a four point lead.
However the home division finished the stronger , Kaleb Hope and then Jordan Hamlin scoring smart individual tries in a three minute burst midway through the second half.
Ahead 24-16 prop Zane Groves then charged over in a barnstorming 10m burst to cement that eight- point lead and then Hamlin broke through from a scrum win for a 60m try to notch his second and wrap up the win.
The Titans scored a late consolation to make it 40-20 but the Tigers could celebrate although coach Darryl Rando was disappointed with their handling.
He said errors contributed to losing "50 per cent of the ball".
"When they realise they can control the ball better they will be a much better side," Darryl Rando told Group 4 Media.
"The good thing about them is their attitude. No matter what the scoreboard says they are still in it."
Prop Gabriel Stafa had another huge game coming off the bench to give the Tigers so much thrust in the middle of the park.
"Gabriel and Callum (Dowell) were our best," Rando reckoned.
Dowell's brilliant burst in the first half set up a try for his skipper Logan Spinks and broke a 6-all deadlock.
It set the side on its winning path and a third win with a final round clash with Western Rams at Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School's Simpson Oval next Saturday.
"We could finish in the top two," Rando said.
"We'll know more tomorrow but that win also gave us good for and against."
SLE LAURIE DALEY CUP
GREATER NORTHERN TIGERS 40 (Jordan Hamlin 2, Logan Spinks 2, Keandre Johnson-Vale, Kaleb Hope, Zane Groves tries, Kaleb Hope 6gls) d NORTHERN RIVERS TITANS 20 (Taylor Withington, Creedence Kelly-Donovan, Ayden Byrnes, Lachlan Offey tries, Zane Harrison 2gls)
GREATER Northern Tiger senior men frittered away their chances when beaten 24-22 by North Coast in a tough trial at Tamworth's Scully Park on Saturday.
Playing after the junior Tiger Country Championship fourth round matches the Daniel Hoogerwerf-coached seniors led the trial against North Coast for much of the match only to let in two late tries by the visiting division.
They led 16-14 with 14 minutes left before Werris Creek's Ronin Hadden dived over to score a strong try and make it 22-14.
However North Coast crossed for two tries in the final eight minutes to grab a two-point win.
Greater Northern Tiger coach Daniel Hoogerwerf was "reasonably happy" with the trial.
"We made a lot of errors," Hoogerwerf told Group 4 Media after the trial.
"That killed us.
"I thought we looked the better side but the errors kept them (North Coast) in it.
"Conditions were tough," he added of the heat.
Hoogerwerf thought Jack Cameron, Michael Radford (Scone) and Aparosa Goneboti (Denman) were impressive.
"Ronin (Hadden) also played well. He was our best last year too."
He said the side will face a "huge challenge" next week when it tackles a big Western Rams side in their first round Country Championship match at Farrer's John Simpson Oval.
"We've played them the last two years," he said.
"Been in the game at half time both times but they've run away with it in the second half. I think we're right in it this year."
Ronin Hadden was also reasonably happy with his effort and thought the hard training he has been enduring at Werris Creek has helped him.
"It's been good," he said of the Magpie sessions at David Taylor Park.
"Everyone's happy and pushing each other."
Of the Tiger seniors he's looking forward to the first round clash with the Rams next Saturday.
"Should be tough," he told Group 4 Media.
Big lock Brady Hammond was also a standout, the Greta Branxton captain-coach also crossing for a try for the Tigers.
The 30-year-old builder is looking forward to not only the Western Rams but leading the Colts into the new Group 21 season.
"We were able to get a first grade squad back last year (after the Colts had sat out for a few seasons)," Brady Hammond told Group 4 Media.
"I enjoyed it," he said of last season.
He played some 10 seasons with Kurri Kurri in the Newcastle competition before helming the Colts last season.
"It's been good so far," he said of pre-season training with the Colts and also two sessions with the Tigers.
The Colts begin their Group 21 season on April 15 but also have the Scanlon Shield on April 1 to follow this Saturday's Country Championship match against the Rams in Tamworth.
GREATER Northern Tigers gave up a halftime lead when beaten 27-10 by Northern Rivers Titans in their fourth round SLE Andrew Johns Cup clash at Scully Park, Tamworth.
The Tigers led 10-4 at halftime but could not handle the bigger Titans pack in the second half to slip out of Country Championship contention.
The Titans started strongly and dominated early with big prop Kwinn Wolf leading the way.
Winger Owen Woods scored in the corner for the Titans and centre Beau Hartmann went close to notching another when his diving lunge couldn't trap the grubber kick.
The Tigers withstood that early barrage with small forwards Ryan Schafer, Toby Jamieson and Rave Brazier working hard behind some storming runs by prop Nate Rothall.
Tiger five-eighth Riley Fitzsimmons then ignited the Tigers with a smart stepping 10m run to post the home division's first try and converted his own try for a 6-4 lead.
In the 23rd minute fullback Reece Josephson also beat his man and raced 10m to score for what was a 10-4 lead at halftime.
However, the second half was a sad story for the Tigers with winger Owen Woods crossing for his second try after five minutes and then five-eighth Kaleb Smith diving over in the 12th.
Secondrower Jed Mulcahy raced into a big gap to score a fine try in the 15th minute for the Titans and centre Beau Hartmann scored the try of the match, a five-point try, in the 22nd minute when he raced 80m to complete the Titans success.
GN Tigers coach Cody Tickle was disappointed for his young Tigers.
"They tried hard," Cody Tickle.
"We were going good but the challenge was to handle their big middle's when they came back on. We lost that challenge."
Big Titan props Kwinn Wolf and Banjora Porch led the way for the Titans with centre Hartmann always a threat.
Tiger fullback Reece Josephson was one of his side's best with skipper Dustin Wyrzykowski heading a game and smaller pack with the likes of Toby Jamieson, Rave Brazier, Ryan Schafer and hooker Darcy Weatherall.
"They are all good kids," Cody Tickle said of the Tiger squad.
"Lot of hard workers. We just got a little bit of stuff wrong in the second half. Reece (Josephson) is a great kid, got a great IQ but they are all great kids and all have bright futures. They will all play at a high level."
He said next Saturday's final round match at Farrer's John Simpson Oval will be a good challenge for the young side with two wins from its four matches.
NORTHERN RIVERS TITANS 27 (Owen Woods 2, Jed Mulcahy, Kaleb Smith tries Beau Hartmann five point try, Koopah Walters, Riley Loughland gls) d GREATER NORTHERN TIGERS 10 (Riley Fitzsimmons, Reece Josephson tries, Fitzsimmons gl).
