After three La Ninas weather drivers in a row the outlook for autumn looks like a return to drier conditions for much of the country.
This comes off the back of a dry end to summer across most of the Mid North Coast and Hunter Valley.
Storms provided much of the rainfall so far this year with heavy rainfall recorded in the Hunter east of Singleton in the last week of February with Maitland recording 117mm for the month and Singleton 112mm. For other districts last month Kempsey recorded 40mm, Bellbrook 99mm and Dorrigo 164mm futrher south Taree picked up 104mm and Wingham 59.
According to the latest forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology for March, below median rainfall is likely (60 to 70% chance) for parts of the northern tropics and a small area of Western Australia's South West Land Division.
Above median rainfall is moderately likely (around 60% chance) for south coast NSW but most of Australia has close to equal chances of above or below median rainfall. For March to May, below median rainfall is likely (60 to 80% chance) for most of Australia. Southern and eastern areas of Victoria, NSW east of the Great Dividing Range, the Southeast district of Queensland and parts of the northern tropics have close to equal chances of above or below median rainfall.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
