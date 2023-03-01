The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Singleton's Josh Hartup keen to compete at his first Sydney Royal after success in the junior judging competition at the Canberra Royal Show

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated March 3 2023 - 11:25am, first published March 2 2023 - 9:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Hartup, Singleton won the Champion Junior champion judge at the recent Canberra Royal. Photo supplied.

For Year 7 student Josh Hartup its been busy year attending shows and cattle youth camps where he has been enjoying success in junior competitions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.