For Year 7 student Josh Hartup its been busy year attending shows and cattle youth camps where he has been enjoying success in junior competitions.
But for this keen 13-year-old it has been worth the extra effort to attend these events with plenty of broad ribbons coming his way, new friends being made and new skills acquired.
At the recent Canberra Royal he won the champion junior judge (12 -14yrs). and it was his first time attending that event. At Maitland Show Josh qualified for Sydney Royal Show ASC paraders and was the youngest from the zone to qualify.
He qualified with a heifer that he broke in, trained and prepared nearly all by himself over the last year, said Karinne Gelderman, Berdihold Limousin stud, Maitland.
"Josh has been working with our cattle for a couple of years and he has led multiple ribbon winners and champions at local shows and has won champion junior parader multiple times'" she said. "This year he is showing cattle in the stud sections at Sydney and Melbourne royals."
A student at St Catherine's Catholic College, Singleton Josh's interest in all things beef and agriculture began with joining their show team. His mother Kate Battaglini said the family have no agricultural background and have relied on the help of the show community for Josh to realise his dream one day of winning a grand champion paraders ribbon. "He has made new friends, learnt new skills like public speaking as well as livestock handling," she said.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
