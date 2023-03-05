The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

In the early hours of Sunday morning, just after 3:00am, emergency services responded to a fire at a smash repair business at McDougalls Hill.

Updated March 5 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the early hours of Sunday morning, just after 3:00am, emergency services responded to a fire at a smash repair business at Enterprise Crescent, McDougalls Hill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.