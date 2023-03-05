In the early hours of Sunday morning, just after 3:00am, emergency services responded to a fire at a smash repair business at Enterprise Crescent, McDougalls Hill.
Singleton Fire & Rescue, Branxton Fire & Rescue, Rutherford Fire & Rescue HAZMAT tanker, Singleton Police, Singleton Ambulance and Darlington Rural Fire Brigade attended the scene.
Emergency services arrived and found multiple vehicles well alight in a holding yard.
Fire & Rescue firefighters quickly got to work using hose lines, breathing apparatus and foam to bring the fire under control.
NSW Ambulance paramedics remained in attendance for firefighter welfare.
It is believed the fence was cut to access the site.
Singleton police are conducting investigations in to the cause of the incident, anyone with information is asked to contact crime stoppers on 1800 333 000
